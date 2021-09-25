CBF will stretch Brasileirão because of the selection and now discusses how – 25/09/2021

The FIFA date has always been there, but now, faced with the call-up of players for the Brazilian team and other embezzlements generated by the qualifiers, the CBF is mobilizing to design how the postponement of the Brasileirão games will be. At the organization, the decision to extend the Brasileirão to after December 5th has already been taken.

The competitions board is looking at how to fix the final stretch of the 2021 national calendar. The proposal is to speed up internal discussions so that on Monday (27) the table will be updated. Extending Serie A was only possible due to FIFA’s signal that it will no longer have the Club World Cup in December, but, yes, probably in February.

Being alive in three competitions, Atlético-MG and Flamengo demand a more elaborate exercise. They gave Guilherme Arana, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol to Tite’s list and could reach the final of the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. Another semifinalist in the South American competition with squads is Palmeiras, which also gives players to the teams on FIFA dates, such as goalkeeper Weverton. The case of Internacional of defensive midfielder Edenílson is relatively simpler, since the only dispute at the moment is the Brasileirão.

For the FIFA date of October, the games affected by the Brazilian team are:

24th round: Ceará x International; Chapecoense x Atlético-MG; Bragantino x Flamengo; America-MG x Palmeiras

25th round: Atlético-MG x Ceará; Fortaleza x Flamengo; Palm trees x Bragantino; International x Chapecoense

26th round: Flemish x Youth; Atlético-MG x Santos; International x America-MG; Bahia x Palmeiras

As for the other games, the CBF is evaluating whether it will make a broader postponement, suspending the entire national calendar — not least because there are other teams that also lose players called up, but not for the Brazilian team. Athletico is one of them. David Terans is on the same Uruguayan team as Arrascaeta, from Flamengo. Grêmio has Borja in Colombia and Villasanti in Paraguay, where they meet Gustavo Gomez from Palmeira and Atletican Junior Alonso.

Looking at the current course of the championship and disregarding the delays already promised, Flamengo has two games less than Palmeiras and Atlético-MG. These two also have a game to play in early November.

The current scenario on the calendar, after the adjustment made in September, has the two games of the final of the Copa do Brasil on December 8 and 12, already after the start date for the conclusion of Serie A. With the decision to stretch the Brasileirão, the CBF also has the prerogative to push these games forward.

If you keep the final of the Copa do Brasil where it is today and put Serie A rounds after it, you will end up “holding” many clubs in activity without needing to. The organization has already understood that the least harmful strategy at the moment is to end the season with the Copa do Brasil.

In any case, the impact on vacation and pre-season is inevitable. The preparation period for 2022 will be reduced because the CBF cannot postpone the start of competitions, as it needs to close them at the beginning of November: it is the year of the World Cup. The state will continue with 16 dates. There’s a FIFA date starting January 24th — so whoever is in the national team can’t afford to lengthen the break too much. To top it off, the Club World Cup, in February, will probably involve a Brazilian club.

CBF’s idea is to publish next year’s calendar at the beginning of October. But first, it needs to sort out the 2021 embolism that is still ahead of it.