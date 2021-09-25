Ceará x Chapecoense: check time, where to watch, hunches and probable lineups – Play

Ceará enters the field this Saturday (25), at 5 pm, against Chapecoense, at Castelão, for the 22nd round of Serie A, obsessed with winning. After all, winning again for Vozão means putting an end to the uncomfortable fast of 6 games without winning and providing the 1st victory under the command of coach Tiago Nunes.

Survey

where to watch

The match will be broadcast live by Premiere, Rádio Verdes Mares (Verdinha AM 810) and real time by Diário do Nordeste.

Time

With the new coach, Alvinegro lost 2-0 to Grêmio away from home and drew with Santos 0-0. Against the São Paulo team at Castelão, the performance was better, but a victory would give the team peace of mind and the coach needed to get the job done. Today the club is 13th with 25 points and the proximity of the Z4 scares, as there are only two for Juventude, which opens the zone, but the team has already shown at other times in Serie A that they can fight at the top of the table .

A victory can leave Ceará in 9th place and open up an advantage for the Z4, starting a series of better results in the return.

Listen to CearáCast

House Silverware

In front of Santos, coach Tiago Nunes selected a team with surprises, such as defensive midfielder Geovane and Kelvyn advanced at the end. As the two base boys liked, they should be kept as starters.

Subtitle:

Against Santos, in a 0-0 draw at Castelão, Kelvyn was one of the surprises in Tiago Nunes’ lineup and pleased him, playing earlier Photograph:

KID JUNIOR

Another good value revealed by Alvinegro that should play is Gabriel Lacerda, as Messias is suspended for the 3rd yellow card. Lacerda spoke of the expectation of a great game and a victory at Castelão.

Gabriel Lacerda Ceará defender We will want to propose the game, leave with the three points and we will want to dominate the entire match, as we have been looking for round by round. It doesn’t matter if for one, two or three goals, our goal is always with the score better than the opponent, come out with the best possible result.

Another novelty that may appear on Grandpa is Igor. The right-back, coming from Coritiba, is regularized and can make his debut.

“A feeling of happiness that I can’t explain. I am part of a Brazilian football giant and I feel honored to be able to wear this shirt. The expectation is the greatest of all. I hope to achieve all the club’s goals in the season and the most important thing is to leave my name in the club’s history,” he said.

hat

Chapecoense is the last placed in Serie A with 10 points, but has been reacting, with a win and two draws in the last 5 games. The coach of the Santa Catarina team, Pintado, sees Ceará under pressure, but he must attack his team all the time in search of victory.

“We’re going to face a team that is close to the relegation zone, pressured, that has been doing good championships and is going through a bad moment. I’m sure we’ll be pressured from the first minute. game moment build the offensive moment,” he said.

Probable Escalations

Ceará

Richard; Gabriel Dias, Gabriel Lacerda, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Geovane and Vina; Rick, Kelvyn and Jael. Technician: Tiago Nunes

Chapecoense

Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Lima and Denner; Mike, Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon. Technician: Painted

Datasheet:

Competition: Brazilian Championship Series A – 22nd round

Date and Time: September 25, 2021 – 5 pm

Location: Castelão – Fortaleza – CE

Referee: Caio Max Augusto Vieira – RN

Assistants: Jean Marcio dos Santos – RN and Lorival Candido das Flores – RN