Ceará’s next opponent in Serie A, Chapecoense may have up to eight absences due to injury

Ceará’s next opponent in the Brazilian Championship, Chapecoense comes to the field lacking. With six players in the medical department, two in transition and two others being treated as doubts, the Indio Condá could lose up to eight professionals for physical reasons. Among the injured athletes is the former Alvinegro, Felipe Baxola, midfielder who played in the beginning of the season for Grandpa.

The athletes in the DM are: guard Felipe Silva, already mentioned, midfielder Léo Gomes and goalkeepers Tiepo and Vagner. Defender Ignácio and defensive midfielder Ronei are undergoing a transition process. Chape still may not have defender Joílson or midfielder Anderson Leite, as they are doubtful for the confrontation.

In addition to the full medical department, the people from Santa Catarina will come to Castelão with eight players hanging, being able, if they have one more warning, to increase the amount of embezzlement for the next round. Among the players who cannot receive another yellow card or will be suspended are three possible holders, left-back Busanello, midfielder Denner and goalkeeper Keiller.

Despite the adversities, coach Pintado has been rehearsing a more offensive Chapecoense in training and can play in the Arena with four attackers, in a 4-2-4 formation. The likely squad of Índio Condá should be: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Jordan, Kadu and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro and Denner; Mike, Perotti, Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon.

The clash will take place this Saturday, 25th, at 5 pm, at Arena Castelão, opening the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. With 25 points and only two more than Juventude – 17th place and first team in the relegation zone – Ceará is looking for a triumph at home against Chape to get away from a fight against Z-4.

