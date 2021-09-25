Celebrities give tips on the 6 participants of ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’ | The Masked Singer Brazil

Taís Araujo dances in the sixth episode — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

And while we’re talking about kicks… Listen to the I’m Able to Opinion Podcasts and Logbook with your bets! 👇

2 of 2 Simone shows her investigation notebook — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro Simone shows an investigation note — Photo: Credit: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Tell me: do your hunches match yours? What the judges say:

Alligator: Fafy Siqueira (Rodrigo Lombardi), Vera Fischer (Simone), Elba Ramalho (Eduardo Sterbitch), Luiz Caldas (Taís Araujo) and Mart’nália (Fernanda Gentil)

Macaw: Cris Vianna (Rodrigo Lombardi), Camila Pitanga (Fernanda Gentil), Viviane Araujo (Eduardo Sterblitch), Nany People (Taís Araujo) and Quitéria Chagas (Simone)

Unicorn: Aline Wirley (Taís Araujo), Priscilla Alcantara (Rodrigo Lombardi), Any Gabrielly (Eduardo Sterblitch), Mariana Nolasco (Fernanda Gentil) and Isadora Pompeu (Simone)

Astronaut: Luis Lobianco (Taís Araujo), Fabiano Menotti (Simone), Ary Fontoura (Fernanda Gentil), César Mello (Rodrigo Lombardi) and Sérgio Guizé (Eduardo Sterbitch)

Mirrored Cat: Negra Li (Taís Araujo), Kelly Key (Simone), Pocah (Eduardo Sterblitch), Beyoncé (Fernanda Gentil) and Manu Gavassi (Rodrigo Lombardi)

Thoughtful judges in the sixth episode — Photo: Globo/Kelly Fuzaro

Vote here and tell me YOU 👇👇

Who do you think is Arara in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’?

Who do you think is the Astronaut on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’?

Who do you think is the Gata Espelhada in ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’?

Who do you think Jacaré is on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’?

Who do you think Unicorn is on ‘The Masked Singer Brasil’?