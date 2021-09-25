Central do Apito sees Vasco’s mistaken expulsion and VAR’s wrong line in Brusque’s goal disallowed | brazilian series b

The first half between Brusque and Vasco was filled with moves decided by the video referee. In three checks, Central do Apito disagreed with two decisions by referee Savio Pereira Sampaio.

The expulsion of Léo Matos

For the commentator Sandro Meira Ricci, the expulsion of Léo Matos, from Vasco, in the 43rd minute, was wrong. After checking the VAR, Savio Pereira Sampaio considered that the player elbowed Claudinho, from the Santa Catarina team.

– I thought the interpretation was very bad. First, because Léo Matos is on the attack. His attempt will never be to elbow, and always head the ball. To head, you need the arms. When you only analyze the contact, you end up making the wrong decision. That movement was jumping, trying to head hard, and that arm he does, for me, I don’t consider it to be a red card, analyzing the play as a whole – said Ricci.

Soon after the expulsion of Léo Matos, Brusque scored a goal with Edu. The arbitration, however, marked an impediment by Jhon Cley at the origin of the bid, after review by the VAR. However, when the image was shown, Sandro Meira Ricci considered that the drawn line was wrong.

– This, for me, is perhaps the most absurd move. The red line was drawn on Jhon Cley’s foot at the origin of the play. The blue line was drawn at Zeca’s foot, instead of Castan, who is closer to the attacker. Very serious error by the VAR, which invalidated a goal by Brusque. In this case, the goal could be legal if the line had been drawn correctly at the foot of Castan – analyzed Ricci.

