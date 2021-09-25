Champion in 2016, Róger Guedes meets Palmeiras again

This Saturday, Corinthians receives Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena, at 7 pm, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship. The game will mark the reunion of Róger Guedes with his former club, for which he won the most important title of his career.

The striker was hired by Verdão in April 2016, after standing out for Criciúma. Even trying for the first time the experience of playing for a club of greater expression, the player did not feel the weight and quickly showed that he would be an important player for the season.

Róger Guedes was a starter in the 2016 Brazilian Championship title campaign. In the team commanded by Cuca, he occupied primarily the right side of the attack, with Dudu and Gabriel Jesus in the offensive sector. In all, the player played 31 matches, scored four goals and gave four assists in the competition.

After losing space in Verdão, Róger Guedes was involved in an exchange with Atlético-MG. In the negotiation, the striker went to Galo, while Marcos Rocha arrived at Alviverde, both on loan for a season.

For the Minas Gerais team, Róger Guedes shone and had been the protagonist of the team at the beginning of the 2018 Brazilian Championship. With the exhibition, the interest of Shandong Luneng, from China, who bought the striker for 9.5 million euros (approximately R$41.6 million at the time). At the time, Palmeiras earned approximately R$ 20.4 million with the business.

As he did not face Verdão while defending Galo, this will be the first time that Róger Guedes will play a match against his former club. Since leaving Alviverde, the player has only won the 2020 China Cup.

Róger Guedes even tattooed the 2016 Brazilian Championship cup on his leg. If he can’t erase the art on his body, the same cannot be said about the records he had on his social networks from his time at Palmeiras, since he archived the photos from the period when he made a deal with Corinthians.

In Verdão, Róger Guedes got involved in some controversies. In a trot that passed the point at the Soccer Academy, in 2017, the striker was irritated by the brutality of his teammates, even responding with kicks. Shortly after, during a training session for Palmeiras in Uruguay, before the match against Peñarol, for the Libertadores, the forward was caught arguing with Felipe Melo. The steering wheel was bothered by his colleague’s posture and said: “You’re a kid, you respect me, p*”.

Playing for Palmeiras, Róger Guedes has already participated in four Derbys and has not scored any goals. In all, there were two victories for Verdão and two triumphs for Corinthians.