Check out the drivers’ statements after Friday of the 2021 F1 Russian GP – Formula 1

Valtteri Bottas had a great performance this Friday in Russia (Photo: LAT Images/Mercedes)

Valtteri Bottas was the fastest on the first day of practice for the Formula 1 Russian GP. The Finn clocked 1min33s593 on the fastest lap in Sochi this Friday (24) and ended the free activities with only 0.044% margin for Lewis Hamilton. Pierre Gasly completes the top-3.

Now 0s561 behind Bottas, Lando Norris took fourth place, ahead of Esteban Ocon. Worlds leader Max Verstappen spiked 1min34s621 and took sixth place. The Red Bull driver, by the way, will need to change the engine and, thus, will be punished on the Russian grid.

Carlos Sainz Jr. took seventh place, ahead of Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel. Charles Leclerc closed the top-10, followed by Sergio Pérez, Kimi Räikkönen, George Russell, Antonio Giovinazzi, Lance Stroll, Nicholas Latifi, Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda, Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher.

Check out the pilots’ statements:

Charles Leclerc showed good performance with new Ferrari engine (Photo: Scuderia Ferrari)

Sergio Pérez, 11th: “I think we have good information for tomorrow’s qualifying, when we won’t be able to ride much because of the rain, so today was probably our last chance to test in the dry before qualifying. I think the car has potential for this weekend, we have to make sure we get it right. I think I did well in sectors one and two, but there are some areas for improvement in the third. We may need some set-up changes to adapt to the weather conditions before qualifying, but we still have a lot of interesting things to look at tonight. With Max starting back there, it will be a challenge for the team and obviously Mercedes is very strong here, but hopefully we can put pressure on them and qualify very close to them. That would be ideal.”

Kimi Raikkonen, 12th: “It was an ok day to get back to the car. It didn’t feel much different than any other time and the work we did wasn’t bad either. Things went smoothly, conditions were ok, so we were able to do our job. First impressions were ok, but tomorrow and Sunday are when it really matters. The feeling with the car is ok, but we will need to see what happens in qualifying to know where we are compared to the others”.

George Russell, 13th: “Today was an interesting day. The car felt good, but the pace wasn’t as good as the car did. Let’s look at why tonight. However, the positive feeling definitely helped us with a full tank, and hopefully this will benefit us if the track is dry on Sunday. Tomorrow it looks like it might rain but let’s hope we can ride at some point, Our performance at Spa certainly gives us more confidence if it’s a wet qualifying, but it’s a very different style track and conditions are different here in Sochi , so we will have to work hard to get a good result. If it doesn’t rain on Sunday, it will be interesting as the circuit will be very green after the rain and it will be complicated, so it won’t be a simple weekend”.

Antonio Giovinazzi, 14th: “The sessions were going pretty well until the incident. TL1 not so bad and TL2 was an improvement. Overall it was a good start to the weekend. The wind was very strong, the car came out a little forward on the exit of the curve, I touched the synthetic grass at the exit and lost the rear. Tomorrow is another day, we need to see what the climate will be like and continue our work.”

Throw Stroll, 15th: “It’s good to get back on track. We learned a lot today and I think there is more to come from the car. The weather forecast suggests that rain will be a factor tomorrow. It’s a very different experience to drive in the wet and we’ve never done that in Sochi. It would be an exciting challenge, we will be prepared for the possibility. Let’s get out of here today, review everything we’ve learned and see the mood for the TL3 and the classification”.

Nicholas Latifi, 16th: “Today was a bit complicated, but we made good improvements from one session to the next, which is important. I still feel like we have some things we can look into tonight to try to improve the car, and I’m going to take a look at what changes I can make to my riding style to find a little more lap time. While tomorrow’s forecast may make much of what we’ve done today irrelevant, everyone will be in the same position and what we’ve learned today could become especially valuable if it’s dry on Sunday.”

Yuki Tsunoda, 18th: “So far I’ve had difficulties with overall grip in general here in Sochi, but I managed to gain some important mileage in the car today, particularly for Sunday, as we think the race could be in the sun. We know the car performs so I need to look at the data tonight and see how we can improve for tomorrow. We don’t know what will happen with the weather, so we need to be as prepared as possible for TL3 and qualifying.”

Nikita Mazepin, 19th: “I love Sochi and I think Sochi loves me, because when we got here yesterday, I looked at the weather and said it wouldn’t be very good, but there’s nothing like Sochi’s sun. Especially with this track, which is fast and fluid, very pleasant to drive all the way around. I wasn’t quite sure what the car would look like, considering that the balance might be different, but it’s a lot like last year, and although we’re lacking overall downforce and pace, I think we’ve come close to extracting what we had. We’ve completed our plan for today and let’s see what to expect for tomorrow – I don’t think we’ll have the sun like we had today”.

Mick Schumacher, 20th: “Overall, I felt pretty comfortable. This track is not really used in the year and that means it was very green at the beginning. I think overall we did some good things in the car, so I got comfortable, especially in the TL2. Unfortunately, I couldn’t finish my lap with the second set. [de pneus], but we know what we have in our hands. Overall, it’s more a matter of getting to know the car better at each track, especially here, where I have fond memories of Formula 2, to convert that into a positive performance in F1 would be nice. Now, it’s just a matter of putting it all together.”

