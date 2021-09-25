Check out the results of Quina 5666 and Lotofácil 2331 this Friday (9/24)

posted on 9/24/2021 7:56 PM / updated on 9/24/2021 8:23 PM



Caixa Econômica Federal drew, last Friday night (9/24), four lotteries: Quina’s 5666 contests; 2331 from Lotofácil, 2216 from Lotomania and 148 from Super Sete. The draw was held at Espaço Caixa Loterias, at Tietê Bus Terminal, in São Paulo.

quinine

Quina, with an expected prize of R$2.3 million, had the following numbers drawn: 04-25-28-37-70.

The number of Quina winners and the proration can be checked here.

lottomania

With an expected prize of R$5.4 million, Lotomania presented the following numbers: 13-14-23-24-28-30-42-47-49-55-61-62-67-69-73-75-76-79-81-90.

The number of Lotomania winners and the proration can be checked here.

lotof easy

Lotofácil, which should distribute around R$ 1.5 million to whoever hits the 15 dozen, presented the following result: 03-04-07-05-08-09-10-13-14-15-16-20-22-24-25.

The number of Lotofácil winners and the apportionment can be checked here.

super seven



With an expected prize of R$1.9 million, the Super Sete had the following numbers drawn:

Column 1: two

Column 2: 5

Column 3: 4

Column 4: 0

Column 5: 0

Column 6: 6

Column 7: 9

The number of Super Seven winners and the proration can be checked here.

