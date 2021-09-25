‘Chloe’ meme sells in NFT format for $73,900 | Innovation

The famous little girl Chloe meme was sold in NFT digital format this Friday (24). O value reached US$ 73,900 in auction promoted on the internet.

The bids to buy the file started with 5 ethereum, the cryptocurrency for the sale of the digital certificate, around US$ 15,000. But, in just over 24 hours of bidding, they rose to 25 ethereum.

The value is equivalent to more than R$390,000.

Other famous memes have already been sold as digital works of art. The “Doge”, for example, was sold for more than $4 million last June. The image of a girl in front of a fire, in turn, reached US$ 473 thousand.

The NFT (non-fungible token) is a technology that allows the registration of any type of digital file. Your goal is to make an image, video or sound “unique” by associating it with this computer code.

An unforgettable expression of Chloe — Photo: Reproduction

The meme became known as “Side-eyeing Chloe”, which means something like “Chloe looking sideways” in Portuguese. It is an expression used when someone moves their eyes without changing the position of the head, giving an air of disapproval.

Chloe Clem, who is now 10, became famous in 2013 when her mother, Katie Clem, shared her reaction to a surprise trip to Disney.

The look of disapproval, from when she was only 2 years old, won the networks and is still used by netizens for “outraged” reactions. The publication has over 20 million views on YouTube.

Such is Chloe’s success in Brazil that, in 2017, she toured the country at the invitation of Google. She often reminds Brazilian fans of her posts as well.

“Brazil, we love you!”, was said in a post last April 6th.

