City hall issues notice on police report registered at vaccination point in Divinópolis

In a statement, the Municipality of Divinópolis took a stand on the line that took place today (24/9), at the Pátio da Emop, this because of the vaccination against Covid-19. To take the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at this location, 737 people were scheduled and, so far, more than 1000 people had been vaccinated, and, of these, about 70 elderly people received the booster dose.

The problem, the note said, is that many people who were late on their second dose of Pfizer vaccine showed up today, causing the number of people to vaccinate to soar. However, this number is within the number of the drive’s service capacity, which is 1,200 people/day.

All seniors in the vaccination queue should have priority in the vaccination, however, today, there was a general irritation of family members of the elderly who did not get the booster dose, because it takes 180 days after the second dose of the vaccine.

Today, only seniors over 70 years old who received the second dose until March 27, 2021 were able to take the vaccine. However, more than 100 seniors had to be removed from the vaccination queue for not meeting the vaccination criteria of the booster dose. A family member who appealed to the Military Police, with the objective of making a police report, claiming that the elderly would have the right to take the booster dose, even though the elderly person was not able to take the vaccine.

The criteria established for booster dose vaccination are defined by the National Immunization Plan of the Ministry of Health of the Federal Government and failure to comply with deadlines is a crime on the part of the manager who authorizes the vaccination.

As a result, the Divinópolis City Hall decides that, starting today (9/24), the elderly who need to be vaccinated with the booster dose must register so that the minimum period of six months of the second can be confirmed. dose. This registration must be done through the telephones (37) 32296870 and (37) 99105 0016.

People with a delayed second dose can look for a vaccination site without the need for an appointment, but they will be seen after 3:00 pm. The measure aims to not generate agglomeration.

Unfortunately not everyone has access to information through social media. The city’s press vehicles are making a tremendous effort to get the information and offer it to everyone, through television, radio, newspaper and digital media as well. Unfortunately, the verification of all the rules that apply to each priority group takes time, the health department could make such information available and it would be a valuable contribution to society.

