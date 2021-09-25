City of SP pressures Doria for a booster dose for health professionals – 09/24/2021 – Balance and Health

After having registered a growth of 46.7% of health professionals with Covid-19, the City of São Paulo sent an official letter to the João Doria government (PSDB) to request that the application of the booster dose in this group be prioritized.

The state government did not respond if it is considering a date to start the booster dose for professionals in the area.

This Friday afternoon (24), the Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, said on social networks that the extra application was approved for the group. He did not say, however, what will be the timetable for this to happen.

Data from the Municipal Health Department on this farm (23) show that the capital had 342 health professionals on leave because they were with Covid. At the beginning of the month, on September 2, there were 233.

Also on Thursday, another 1,072 professionals were on leave because they had flu-like symptoms. At the beginning of the month, there were 934.

Since June, confirmed cases among professionals in the field continued to fall. They started to grow again in September, exactly six months after March, the month in which the vaccination of this group was completed.

Studies show that the protection against Covid offered by two doses of any immunizing agent starts to decrease after six months of application. Therefore, some countries and the Ministry of Health itself began to apply a booster dose.

In Brazil and São Paulo, so far, only people over 60 years old and immunosuppressed are receiving the extra dose.

The City of São Paulo informed that, from this Thursday, it would allocate the remaining doses of covid for the reinforcement of the group.

Thus, workers over 18 years old who have taken the second dose or single dose for at least six months can enroll to try to receive the booster. They must present proof of employment in a municipal health service, class council document, proof of profession, certificate or diploma.

In the general population, hospitalizations and deaths follow a downward trend in São Paulo. However, the advance of the delta variant, which is more transferable, worries authorities.

The fear exists because several studies show that the variant manages to escape the protection given in the first dose more easily than other strains. Thus, as only 52.7% of the population of the state has the complete vaccination schedule, there is a fear of illness for those who only took one dose.

Balance of the CVE (Center for Epidemiological Surveillance), the State Department of Health, pointed out this week that the delta variant has already become predominant in the state. Until then, the gamma variant was the one that was most present.

According to CVE data, 5,438 autochthonous (community-transmitted) cases of four different variants of the coronavirus were identified in the state. Of this total, 55.6% are of the delta variant.

The range represents 43.4% of the cases analyzed. The rest are beta and alpha variants.