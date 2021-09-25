Cleo Pires is all love on a luxurious trip with her husband to the Maldives – Photos

Cleo Pires does not hide from anyone that she is happy with her marriage to Leandro D’lucca. The two are enjoying days of pure romanticism in the Maldives Islands, one of the favorite destinations among famous Brazilians. The second honeymoon is yielding breathtaking images. See more about the couple’s luxurious trip to the paradise setting! Reproduction/Instagram

The lovebirds landed at the site on Wednesday (22). Since then, the two have been sharing all the details of their stay there. Reproduction/Instagram

The couple received several messages of affection from other famous people. Fábio Jr., father of the famous woman, was one of them. “Daughter, how good it is to see you so happy. Enjoy. We love you,” wrote the singer Reproduction/Instagram

The two have exchanged several declarations of love since arriving in the Maldives. In one of the publications, the actress wrote: “Second part of the honeymoon. My partner. The manager, of course, also did his part and declared himself: “I love you” Reproduction/Instagram

The actress signed a union with businessman Leandro D’Lucca on July 9, in an intimate ceremony in Minas Gerais. Because of the pandemic, the couple chose to say the long-awaited “yes” only in civil, with the presence of witnesses and without a party. Family and friends were able to follow the wedding virtually Read: Cleo Pires marries Leandro D’Lucca in Minas Gerais Reproduction/Instagram