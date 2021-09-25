CNN fires Alexandre Garcia after denying him live once again





THE CNN Brazil announced the resignation of commentator Alexandre Garcia on Friday 24, the day the journalist defended once again the alleged ‘early treatment’ applied by the health company Prevent Senior, protagonist of a scandal investigated by Covid’s CPI.

The broadcaster stated that the contract was terminated “after the commentator reiterated the defense of early treatment against Covid-19 with the use of drugs without proven efficacy.” The company also stated that it is “committed to facts and plurality of opinions, pillars of democracy and good journalism.”

On Friday, Garcia said early treatment and the ‘Covid kit’ used by the plan would have saved thousands of lives. At the end of the comment, it was denied by the presenter Elisa Veeck, who highlighted that the position defended by the commentator has no scientific basis.

“I always reiterate to those who follow us that the opinions expressed by the commentators on the board do not necessarily reflect the position of the CNN. And one more addition here at the end of today’s chart: the CNN emphasizes that there is no scientifically proven early treatment to prevent Covid-19. What science shows is that prevention, with the use of masks and vaccination, are the only ways to fight the pandemic”, said the presenter.

