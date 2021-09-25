Collection increases 7.25% and registers best August since 2000 – News

THE federal government collection with taxes and duties in August of this year it reached R$ 146.4 billion, an amount 7.25% higher than that registered in the same period of 2020.

This is the highest result for the month since 2000, according to information released this Thursday (23), by the Internal Revenue Service.

In the accumulated period from January to August 2021, the collection reached the value of R$ 1.1 trillion, representing an increase of 23.53%, also the best collection performance since 2000. The same was registered for the months of February, March, April and May 2021.

The Special Secretary of the Federal Revenue, José Tostes, said that the increase in revenue presented until August is structural and reflects the improvement in the economy. At a press conference, Tostes stated that tax collection has been growing since August of last year.

“In eight months of this year, in six the collection was a record. The evidences of economic recovery are solid. The growth of the collection is sustainable and has a structural component,” he pointed out.

According to the Revenue, the result can be explained mainly by non-recurring factors, such as extraordinary collections of approximately R$29 billion of IRPJ/CSLL (Corporate Income Tax/Social Contribution on Net Income) from January to August 2021, and for extraordinary collections of R$2.8 billion in the same period of the previous year. In addition, offsets grew 30% in the accumulated period.