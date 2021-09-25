Cologne Cardinal Woelki pauses, but the Pope reaffirms his confidence in him

After examining the results of the apostolic visit to the German archdiocese on the handling of abuse cases, the Pope accepted the cardinal’s request for a period of respite. Rejected the resignation requests of the two assistants Puff and Schwaderlapp

Pope Francis accepted the request of the Archbishop of Cologne, Germany, Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki, to spend “a spiritual time outside the Archdiocese” from mid-October until the beginning of Lent next year, but reiterating that he continues to rely on him . This is what a communiqué from the Apostolic Nunciature in Germany announced by the Archdiocese of Cologne and by the German Bishops’ Conference.

The statement refers to the decisions of the Holy Father, which have matured after becoming aware of the results of the apostolic visit to the archdiocese made by the Cardinal Archbishop of Stockholm, Anders Arborelius, and by the Bishop of Rotterdam, Johannes van den Hende, from 7 to 14 June, to examine in loco the complex pastoral situation determined by the issue of abuses.

Charges against Woelki refuted

As for Cardinal Woelki – the statement states -, “it does not follow that he has acted against the law in dealing with cases of sexual abuse”. The charges against the cardinal of covering up these cases were refuted by the documentation examined by the Holy See and the facts that have come to light in the interim. On the contrary – the statement said -, “the archbishop’s determination to combat the crime of abuse, to care for the victims and to promote prevention” was shown. “In his general treatment of the issue, however, Cardinal Woelki also made big mistakes – it is emphasized -, “especially in terms of communication. This essentially contributed to the crisis of confidence in the archdiocese.”

A break for a time of renewal

Last week, Pope Francis welcomed Woelki for a long conversation. “The Holy Father – says the Nunciature communiqué – counts on Cardinal Woelki” and “recognises his fidelity to the Holy See and his commitment to the unity of the Church. At the same time, it is clear that the Archbishop and the Archdiocese need a break , of a time of renewal and reconciliation”. Hence, the decision for a period of time outside the archdiocese for the cardinal. Until his return, Auxiliary Bishop Rolf Steinhäuser will look after the Archdiocese as apostolic administrator at full headquarters.

Rejects of Auxiliary Bishops Puff and Schwaderlapp Rejected











On the other hand, the Pope, having examined the information received from the apostolic visitors, decided not to accept the resignations of the two auxiliary bishops of Cologne, Dominikus Schwaderlapp and Ansgar Puff. The Nunciature communiqué states that “management failures were found in both, but not the intention to cover up abuses or ignore the victims.” For this reason, Bishop Puff will resume his post immediately, while Bishop Schwaderlapp asked and obtained from the Pope that he be allowed to exercise his pastoral ministry for a year in the Archdiocese of Mombasa, Kenya, before resuming his work in Cologne.