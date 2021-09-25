complaints about Erika and outburst are highlights

Some pedestrians from “The Farm 13” (RecordTV) are not happy with Erika’s performance as a farmer. After they complained yesterday, after the participant had made the distribution of tasks, they returned to criticizing the behavior of the person again this afternoon.

The former dancer of Faustão, in turn, has noticed an indisposition of men towards her and stated that this is a sexist posture.

Although PlayPlus, RecordTV’s streaming platform, spent some time off the air this morning, it was possible to follow part of the pedestrians’ day.

talk about mental health

Aline Mineiro and Solange Gomes were talking about anxiety and mental health outside the house this morning when Aline spoke openly about her mental health. The ex-panicat said that she takes medication for depression and bipolarity, revealing that she went through difficulties before starting treatment.

Without medication, I don’t have social life. […] Nervous, fight, scream, stress. if [a produção do programa] take off [a medicação], I didn’t come here. Because I was going to end my life. Aline

Farm 2021: Aline tells about her bipolarity Image: Playback/Playplus

Medrado’s withdrawal reverberated

Victor Pecoraro and Tiago Piquilo talked about the rules of the reality show and the departure of rapper Fernanda Medrado. The pair said they were upset with the withdrawal of the now ex-peoa.

I was very sad, even more when you know the person’s story, why he’s here. This business is very bad. I never thought in my life that I would go through this. Victor

The Farm 2021: Tiago Piquilo and Victor Pecoraro comment on leaving Medrado Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Pedestrians are unhappy with Erika

Bil and Victor were talking in the kitchen when Erasmus joined them and went on to vent his displeasure at the way Erika has been acting since becoming a farmer.

The fitness influencer said Erika was thinking she was “the lady of the house” and the other pedestrians made similar comments, as well as comparing the farmer’s performance to that of Gui Araujo.

The Farm 2021: Bil criticizes Erika as a farmer Image: Playback/Playplus

settling the accounts

This morning Marina justified again to Erika why she chose to save Rico from the fields instead of her. The girl, who managed to get rid of the hot seat and is now the current farmer, guaranteed that she has no grievances.

“We make mistakes, but if there is another activity that I can show you my affection for, I’ll prioritize it,” said Marina.

The Farm 2021: Marina explains her choices to Erika Image: Playback/Playplus

Solange is relieved

During a conversation with Aline Mineiro in the outdoor area of ​​the house, Solange revealed that she was happy even with the nomination for the field by almost all of the reality’s participants.

I won’t pretend to be a person I’m not. I couldn’t, I’ll be very honest. Solange

Farm 2021: Solange Gomes says she is relieved to be saved in the first garden Image: Playback/PlayPlus

Erika vented about the machismo of other pedestrians

Erika Schneider, the new farmer, shared with Mileide and Marina the reactions she has been getting from some workers about her new position. She believes she is being targeted for sexism.

“Many men don’t accept being ordered around, they keep looking askance. I felt it the day I took over [como fazendeira]”he stated.

Backstage of “On Vacation with the Ex”

Rico Melquiades entertained the pedestrians by recalling his experience on MTV’s “On Vacation with the Ex”, reality show. He said he tried to drop out of the program multiple times.

“Me, a dog like that, in the celebs edition. I was going to lose everything, right, because I asked to leave. Five times. The production wouldn’t let me,” said the worker. He confirmed that, with the termination of the contract, he would lose his fee and would have to pay a fine.

O UOL got in touch with the production of the program “De Vacations Com o Ex”. As soon as the story gets the other side, this text will be updated.

Farm 2021: Rico Remembers ‘Vacation With Ex’ Image: Playback/Playplus