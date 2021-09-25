Confident, Rooster fans already buy package for Libertadores final

Fabiano Machado de Castro with daughter Julia, now seven years old (Photo: Disclosure / Personal Archive) After the 0-0 tie against Palmeiras at Allianz Parque, the Atltico fans were encouraged by the possibility of the Alvinegro team advancing the final of the Copa Libertadores. The decisive duel will take place next Tuesday (28), at 9:30 pm, in Mineiro. Even before knowing the knockout result, athletes have already bought a package to Montevideo, Uruguay, where the final of the competition will be held.



Conmebol



, on the 27th of November.

Brothers, the engineer



Fabiano Machado de Castro



, 47 years old, and the lawyer



Cristiano de Castro



, of 48, bought travel packages. They know that the duel against Palmeiras will not be easy, but they showed confidence. “I think Atltico is better than Palmeiras, but a treacherous game and a goal away from home counts as a tiebreaker. Of course there is a risk, there is nothing defined, but I am confident that, with the fans in Mineiro, we will get the spot “, said Fabiano, who has the guarantee from the tour company that the package will be exchanged for any other trip within a period of one year, if Atltico doesn’t get a place in the final.

“I don’t know where I’ll go if Atltico doesn’t qualify. The hope is big. We’ve always attended the Galo game since we were a child and, today, we have a financial condition that allows us to have the opportunity to follow these most decisive moments,” explained Fabiano, who has already traveled to accompany



in loco



the World Cups in Germany (2006), South Africa (2010) and Russia (2018).

As Conmebol has yet to make official the presence of the public at the games in Uruguay, the miners are attentive to new information about the entries. The Uruguayan government has already allowed the fans to return to the stadiums. This Thursday, Atlhetico-PR beat Pearol, by 2-1, in the semifinal of the Copa Sudamericana, with the presence of fans. Fabiano and Cristhiano in a match held outside Brazil (Photo: Disclosure / Personal Archive) full vaccination



The director of the National Secretary of Sport of Uruguay,



Sebastian Bauz



, said that the country intends to receive 50% of the capacity of the Centenary Stadium. “In November, we will have two Libertadores finals and the South American final, something that has never happened in Uruguay. These finals may have foreigners, who will have to enter the country vaccinated. It will be close to 50% (of the stadium’s capacity). ) and we hope that, in November, we will have something more”, he declared.



With full vaccination against



COVID-19



, Fabiano guarantees that you can go to Uruguay even without a purchased ticket. “As the load will be smaller, let’s try all possible channels, whichever is more viable, we’ll try. And I’d have the courage to go without a ticket too, it always happens that someone gives up at the last minute, someone who has a last-minute problem and you cannot go,” he said.

Tour companies expect the



Conmebol



announce ticket sales by the beginning of October. Turista FC, the company in which the miners bought the travel package, specialized in sporting events and took Flamengo players to the final in Lima, Peru, in 2019. The operator rented a plane to Montevideo and sold 105 seats; there are still 40 left.

Centenario Stadium to host this year’s Copa Libertadores final (Photo: Pedro Martins / Mowa Press)

“Our idea was to have the ticket included, but because of the pandemic, as it was an atypical year, which did not happen in 2019, Conmebol has not yet released any program, but it should happen now, with the definition of the finalists. Our idea offer ticket sales to all customers, as we negotiate with the company



FCDiez



, which receives tickets directly from Conmebol,” said Joo Paulo Fernandez, a partner at Turista FC. The company’s flight will take place on the 26th, with departure from So Paulo, and will return scheduled two days later. The value varies from 6 XR$1,267 .00 for an apartment with three people, and 6 XR$1697.00 for a single room.

Those who prefer to buy outside a tourist agency should observe the daily flights to Uruguay by companies that make this route. Currently, the country has allowed the entry of Brazilians as long as they are fully vaccinated.

Despite being headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Turista FC has already sold packages to Atleticans and Palmeirenses. “We even named the Brazilian fan package to serve all the fans. We aim not to link up with fans, but to bring people to experience the sport, we work with clients who are not linked to clubs, but who love the sport”, said Fernandez. “More Flamengo players bought because the team fell in a less difficult bracket than Atltico, for example, who faced River, Boca and now Palmeiras. This gave Flamengo fans greater confidence that the team would advance,” he added.

‘Atltico x Flamengo’: end of dreams



Fabiano, Cristhiano and friends during the Russian World Cup (Photo: Disclosure / Personal Archive)

For those who grew up in the 1980s with the rivalry between Atltico and Flamengo, nothing better than the possibility of following the reunion of two of the biggest clubs in the country. that’s what Fabiano de Castro expects. Flamengo beat Barcelona, ​​2-0, at Maracan, last Wednesday, and may even lose by one goal in the return game, in Ecuador, which advances to the final of the Copa Libertadores.

“Atltico x Flamengo is, for sure, the final I expect. When I was a child, the rivalry in the 1980s was Atltico and Flamengo, I remember my uncles watching the games. It will have a special taste. Any athlete who has lived in the 1980s carries a feeling of injustice because of what happened in the Copa Libertadores in 1981,” he said.

After deciding on the 1980 Brazilian Championship, with Flamengo winning 3-2 over Atltico, at Maracan, the two clubs faced each other again the following year for the Copa Libertadores. In the first phase, equal results in Mineiro and Maracan, 2 to 2.

On that occasion, Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro were tied in points for Group 3. The old competition regulations provided for a vacant final phase only for the champion of each bracket. Thus, an extra game, in a neutral city (Goinia), had to be performed.

Image of the historical Libertadores game between Atltico and Flamengo (Photo: Jorge Gontijo/EM/DA Press)

On August 21, 1981, Serra Dourada received more than 70,000 fans. The expectation of a great match – since Atltico and Flamengo were the base of the Brazilian team – turned into frustration after 37 minutes. Referee Jos Roberto Wright sent off five Galo players (der, Reinaldo, Palhinha, Chico and Osmar Guarnelli), ending the match for lack of a minimum number of athletes.

Fabiano hopes that this time will be different: “If we actually reach the final, I expect a victory even if it’s 1-0, goal by the goalkeeper, goal against, the final is not played, the final is won,” said the athlete.