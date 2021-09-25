Corinthians and Palmeiras, actors in the 1st, play the last empty derby in SP – 25/09/2021

For various reasons, it is emblematic that Palmeiras x Corinthians this Saturday (25), at 7 pm (GMT), at Neo Química Arena, is the last classic without a public in São Paulo football due to the pandemic. First, because every Derby used to have a full house – although nowadays with a single crowd. But it is interesting to note that the clash between the biggest rivals in the state of São Paulo was one of the first games with closed gates as a sanitary measure,

On July 22, 2020, the same venue for this Saturday’s match saw what no fan followed closely: Gil head in the goal that gave Alvinegro a 1-0 victory for Paulista. The game was so atypical that the defender had the help of secure goalkeeper Weverton, who failed in the move, to give Timão the victory.

Since then, the rivals have met seven more times, and each game, in addition to the match itself, helps to tell a little about this grim period in history, which is gradually beginning to be overcome – as well as showing the evolution of the two teams to this day.

During the period, Palmeiras replaced Vanderlei Luxemburgo for Abel Ferreira. Corinthians, on the other hand, fired Tiago Nunes and Vagner Mancini just after two of the three defeats to the arch-rivals.

In this Saturday’s match, coach Sylvinho’s Corinthians comes under pressure after three consecutive draws and the worst home team campaign in Itaquera in its history.

Palmeiras, on the other hand, will go to Derby amid the decision with Atlético-MG for a place in the final of the Copa Libertadores and see the derby as an opportunity to boost the morale of the squad.

In the next meeting, which should only take place in the 2022 São Paulo Championship, the tendency is for the stadium, whatever it is, to be full and safe. Currently, 40.4% of the Brazilian population, which is equivalent to 82 million people, is already fully immunized against covid-19.

See how the other duels went during the pandemic:

August 5, 2020 – 1st Paulista Final: Corinthians 0 x 0 Palmeiras

The first final of the Estadual, at Corinthians, had a sleepy and cautious rhythm. Much because the second game of the final is scheduled for three days. The impression was that the technicians dosed energy for the return match.

Palmeiras was still Luxa’s team, who bet on Ramires, Patrick de Paula and Gabriel Menino in midfield. Corinthians, by Tiago Nunes, had Ederson, Ramiro and Luan in the middle.

At that point, the coronavirus had killed 97,200 people in Brazil — 1,400 that Wednesday.

August 8, 2020 – 2nd final of Paulista: Palmeiras 1(4) x 1 (3) Corinthians

Young Patrick de Paula celebrates Palmeiras’ decisive goal in the decision against Corinthians Image: WILIAN OLIVEIRA/FUTURA PRESS/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Palmeiras had been taking the title in normal time, when Gustavo Gómez made a penalty on Jô in the last second of extra time. It’s not a force of expression, the infraction was committed when the timer of the TV Globo broadcast pointed to 49min59s of the 2nd time. Joe hit and did.

The match went to penal and Michel and Cantillo missed it. For Palmeiras, only Bruno Henrique lost. And Patrick de Paula made the decisive charge that guaranteed the cup for the Parque Antárctica team. .

September 10 2020 – Brazilian – Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras

Alvinegro received Palmeiras and did badly, in the last Dérby de Luxa and Tiago Nunes ahead of the teams. As for Nunes, by the way, this was also his last game as coach of Timão. The coach was fired the day after the defeat. Luiz Adriano and Gabriel Veron scored the visitors’ goals.

More than 70,000 people had died from Covid by that date.

January 18, 2021 – Brazilian – Palmeiras 4 x 0 Corinthians

Raphael Veiga celebrates goal scored by Palmeiras against Corinthians Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Coming from a classification with many scares in the final of the Libertadores, after being massacred and losing at home by 2-0 to River Plate (ARG), Palmeiras thrashed their rival also at Allianz Parque and was filled with morale for the decision against Saints.

The game was the first Derby for Abel Ferreira and Vagner Mancini. Luiz Adriano and Raphael Veiga scored two goals each. Corinthians came from seven games without losing under the command of Mancini before the rout. And Gabriel was even expelled.

That day, Brazil was at the beginning of the vaccination campaign against covid. Goiás, Santa Catarina, Piauí and São Paulo were already immunizing citizens.

March 3, 2021 – Paulista – Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras

The first Derby of the current season had two reserve teams on the field. Indignant with the non-postponement of the match, played three days before the final of the Copa do Brasil, Palmeiras disdained the game. Corinthians, on the other hand, with an outbreak of covid, had no alternative but to choose substitutes.

Rodrigo Varanda and Mateus Vital took notes for Timão. Lucas Lima and Gabriel Silva scored the goals alviverdes.

Covid took 1,910 people that day. The total number of deaths in Brazil was 259,271. About 7 million people had already been vaccinated in Brazil on that date.

May 16, 2021 – Paulista Semifinal – Corinthians 0 x 2 Palmeiras

Owner of a better campaign, Corinthians had the privilege of deciding the spot at home. It didn’t do much good. The game was disastrous for Corinthians, with a penalty missed by Luan. Palmeiras played with maximum strength available and scored 2-0 with Victor Luis and Luiz Adriano.

Coach Vagner Mancini lost his job after the match.

June 12, 2021 – Brazilian – Palmeiras 1 x 1 Corinthians

Gabriel, from Corinthians, celebrates with Roni the goal over Palmeiras, in a duel for the Brazilian Image: Marcello Zambrana/AGIF

Sylvinho’s first Derby was good for Corinthians. At home of the rival, Timão took advantage of the complicated phase of the opponent, who had been eliminated from the Copa do Brasil by CRB, at home, and got a good draw.

Raphael Veiga opened the scoreboard in the 1st time, but Palmeiras retreated a lot. And then at 10min of the 2nd half, the “Lei do Ex” made it possible for Gabriel to make everything the same.

More than 482,000 people had already left because of covid on that date, in Brazil. But 23.5 million people were already immunized with either two doses or a single dose of Janssen vaccine.

CORINTHIANS X PALM TREES

Reason: 2nd round of the Brazilian Championship

When: saturday september 25th

Location and Time: Neo Química Arena, at 7pm

Referee: Raphael Claus (SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (SP) and Daniel Paulo Ziolli (SP)

VAR: José Cláudio Rocha Filho (SP)

Corinthians: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo; Willian, Giuliano, Renato Augusto and Gabriel Pereira; Roger Guedes. Technician: Sylvinho.

Palm trees: Weverton; Marcos Rocha, Gustavo Gómez, Luan and Piquerez (Jorge); Felipe Melo and Zé Rafael; Dudu, Veiga and Ron; Luiz Adriano. Technician: Abel Ferreira.