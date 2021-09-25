Corinthians’ biggest executioner in Itaquera, Palmeiras can equal Derby victories at the stadium | palm trees

Palmeiras will face Corinthians this Saturday, at Neo Química Arena, at 7pm, for the Brasileirão. And playing in Itaquera has not been a problem for Verdão. On the contrary.

If they win the match this Saturday, Palmeiras will match their rival’s number of victories in the stadium, each with six. In addition, there were four other draws, one of which in 2015 took Verdão to the Paulistão final after the penalty shootout.

These five positive results, by the way, already put Palmeiras as the team that most beat Corinthians in their stadium since its inauguration, in 2014.

The most recent performance of Palmeiras working at Neo Química Arena is also excellent. In the last four games played at the stadium, there were two wins and two draws. In one of them, Verdão used a team full of boys and reserves, in this year’s Paulistão. Look above.

Another important milestone that the team can achieve this Saturday is the record of Palmeiras’ unbeaten record in Derby this century. There are already seven straight matches without losing to the rival.

The tendency is for coach Abel Ferreira to send the starting lineup to the field, even with the return game of the Libertadores semifinal, against Atlético-MG, on Tuesday. The coach has already made it clear that he will not prioritize the South American competition to continue fighting for the title of the Brasileirão as well.

Palmeiras is the vice-leader of the competition, seven points behind Atlético-MG.