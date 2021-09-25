Corinthians receives Palmeiras looking to maintain an undefeated streak at the Brazilian Nationals; know everything

It’s Derby Day! This Saturday night, at 7 pm, Corinthians receives Palmeiras at the Neo Química Arena for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Unbeaten for seven matches and coming from three draws, the Parque São Jorge team sees victory as fundamental to get closer in the G4 of Brasileirão. So far, there are 30 points won in the tournament and the sixth place.

The trend is for a Corinthians lined up with Willian, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Róger Guedes among the starters for this Saturday’s derby, after all are on the field in a 1-1 draw against América-MG.

So that you, the fan, can stay on top of the match, the Mine helm detailed the confrontation below. Check out!

lineup

Sylvinho is missing Roni and Adson due to injury, as well as Gabriel, who was suspended for two games. With that, a probable Corinthians has: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Gabriel Pereira, Renato Augusto, Giuliano and Willian; Roger Guedes.

Arbitration

Raphael Claus was chosen by the CBF to referee this afternoon’s match. He will be assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis and Daniel Paulo Ziolli. The responsible for the video referee is Wagner Reway.

Streaming

The match will be broadcast exclusively on closed TV: o Premiere is responsible for televising the game.

In addition, it is possible to follow the match in real time from the My Timon. Here, bidding begins one hour before departure, at 6 pm (GMT).

