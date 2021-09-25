Corn shoots up 50% in a year and makes chicken and eggs more expensive – News

Cheaper protein options than red meat, chicken and eggs have not eased families’ pockets and have also gotten more expensive in recent months. The variation is in line with the surge in corn, which jumped more than 50% in the last 12 months.

“Food is still influenced by the drought, because there was a crop failure in corn and the repercussion is on chicken meat and eggs, which are rising in price”, analyzes André Braz, economist responsible for the Ibre/FGV price indices ( Brazilian Institute of Economics, Fundação Getulio Vargas).

According to data from Cepea (Center for Advanced Studies in Applied Economics), from Esalq (Luiz de Queiroz Superior School of Agriculture), the amount charged for each 60 kg sack of corn has soared more than 50% in the last 12 months, with cost from R$60.06 to R$90.83.

The reflection is seen in the official price indices of the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics). According to the preview of September inflation, the highest for the month in 27 years, the values ​​of birds and eggs jumped 24.02% in the last 12 months.

The main highlights are the highs of whole chicken (+25.5%) and in pieces (+26.67%). Eggs, in turn, are 15.29% more expensive than in October last year.

Red meat

Although the highs are significant, the alternative of returning to red meat to avoid inflation is not a good bet, as the item jumped even further: 28.36%.

In the 12-month period, the biggest jumps came from the muscle (36.83%), common lizard (34.07%), shovel (33.88%), duckling (32.5%), rib (31.85%) ) and sirloin steak (30.62%).

On the other hand, the variations at a slower pace were seen in the prices of fillet cover (11.13%), liver (12.43%) and pork (14.84%). None of the red meats were more affordable in the period.

The real bet to escape the soaring prices of poultry and red meat can be identified in the replacement by fish, whose accumulated price increase between October 2020 and September 2021 is 5.56%.