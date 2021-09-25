Corner Videos Go Viral, and Rio Club Rejects Players on Suspicion of Betting Link | soccer

Two Goytacaz players were removed from the squad after they went viral in corners given by the team in the defeat by 1-0 to Serrano last Wednesday, for the second round of the B1 Serie of the Carioca Championship. The club suspects that they are linked to betting schemes.

The bids that raised suspicions can be seen in the video above. It is possible to see two sequences of balls played by the end line, one from the 28th minute of the second half and the other already in extra time. Serrano’s goal was scored at 37 of the first stage.

— Photo: Reproduction / TV Leão da Serra

After reviewing the bids, the board of Goytacaz met on Thursday and decided to withdraw defender Daniel da Costa, “Paraíba” (shirt 3), and midfielder William Pereira (shirt 10), as the ge. Club president Dartagnan Fernandes acknowledged that there were departures, but did not confirm the names of the players.

– From the first time I confess that I felt something strange in the game. I soon communicated to the coach, he tried to change the game’s trajectory, but he couldn’t because these players didn’t answer. In the second half, Goytacaz was doing very well in the game, we had full conditions to draw and turn. But these players strangely put the ball out without needing, in a behavior that I don’t even know how to classify – vented the president, who was present at the match that took place at Estádio Atílio Marotti, in Petrópolis.

– I have a clear conscience, the board has a clear conscience. The appropriate measures that we had to take have already been taken. I just can’t make any kind of accusation because it’s a very delicate thing. The video shows, but tomorrow they can say in testimony that they were wrong. And now? So all the club can do is pull away. We will not list them for the next games – added Dartagnan Fernandes.

Wanted, William and Daniel did not respond until the report was published.