Coroners disclose actor’s cause of death

Actor was found dead in his apartment earlier this month

famous for playing omar little on the Serie The Wire among many other roles in several works, the actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his apartment on September 6 this year and only this Friday (September 24) the cause of his death was revealed by the coroners.

THE causes death is presented by The New York Post as a overdose for the use of three illicit toxic substances: fentanyl, heroin and cocaine and was declared by the NCY Office of Medical Examiner as accidental. Objects were found in the apartment for the application and use of these substances and no sign of burglary, ruling out the possibility of crime and giving evidence that the actor probably mixed the drugs.

The actor was among the competitors to the emmy this year in the “Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series” category for his role in lovecraft country. A posthumous tribute was made on the occasion of the event, although the prize was awarded Tobias Menzies for his role as Prince Phillip on the series The Crown.

Many actors were taken by surprise by the early death of their coworker and paid their respects on their social networks. Michael K. Williams was just 54 years old and left leaving a son.