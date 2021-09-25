Court garnishes 14 vehicles of Emerson Fittipaldi for a debt of R$ 416 thousand

Two-time Formula 1 world champion, the former driver Emerson Fittipaldi had 14 vehicles destined for attachment by decision of judge Gustavo Henrique Bretas Marzagão, of the Court of Justice of São Paulo. The decision was taken in a process in which the company Sax Logística de Shows e Eventos charges a debt of around R$416,000 from the former driver. The information is from the Folha de S.Paulo newspaper.

According to the action, the company was hired in 2012 to carry out the process of clearing at customs the cars and equipment needed for the “6 hours of São Paulo” event, a motorsport race of the World Brands Championship.

However, Fittipaldi would not have paid the agreed amounts in full and the debt, with interest and fine, is currently calculated at around R$ 416 thousand. Among the vehicles pledged are three motorcycles, three trucks and eight cars, including a Pajero and a Pontiac. Fittipaldi did not present a defense in the process.

Fittipaldi has an extensive list of creditors, at least 145 lawsuits in court, with values ​​that add up to more than R$ 55 million.

One of Fittipaldi’s creditors is Banco Safra, which charges a debt of R$776.4 thousand, also points out that the Brazilian uses shell companies to hide his assets.

What does Fittipaldi say?

In an interview with Estadão at the end of last year, Emerson revealed that he is in financial difficulties, but denied the accusation. In addition, he stressed that he is working to pay off debts.

“First of all, I never hid any assets. I’ve already paid a lot of debt and I’m paying it and I’m going to settle it all,” he said in an interview with the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo.

“The guys invented this thing, it left me with a terrible image, it was something diabolical, and that has nothing to do with reality”, he claims.

Considered one of the great names in motorsport, Fittipaldi was Formula 1 champion twice, but it was in Formula Indy, in the United States, that the Brazilian managed to build most of his heritage after the failure of Copersucar-Fittipaldi, the first Brazilian scuderia in Formula 1.

