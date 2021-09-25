Covid-19: Gre-Nal’s Vaccine is this Saturday

Cesar Lopes / PMPA Service will be available from 9am to 4pm

Grêmio and Internacional fans who have not yet been immunized against Covid-19 or who have not completed the vaccination schedule have another opportunity this Saturday, 25. The Arena and Beira-Rio stadiums will have their gates open, from 9 am to 4 pm , for the application of the first, second and third doses in people over 12 years of age. The Vaccine Gre-Nal is a partnership between the city hall and the clubs and is part of the Vaccine Role, an action that seeks to encourage and take immunization to various regions of the city.

The application of doses will occur within the stages. There will be no drive-thru. Parking at Arena and Beira-Rio will be free for those who choose to go by car. The clubs are also preparing attractions to welcome fans.

In Grêmio, there will be the participation of former athletes such as Yura, Mazarópi, Paulo Cezar Magalhães, in addition to the mascot Mosqueteiro. At Beira-Rio, ex-athletes Jorge Luis (Pinga), Goalkeeper Hiran, mascot Saci and the bands of organized fans will be present. In both, there will be an exhibition of cups won by the clubs for photos.

Vaccination will be coordinated by the Municipal Health Department and will have the support of Sesi, Cecília Meireles Technical School (SEG) and Factum. Servants from the Mayor’s Office and Deputy Mayor will volunteer to help with the organization.

Documents – To receive the immunization, it is necessary to present an identification document with a photo and the CPF. For second and third doses, identity document and vaccination card.

Arena access

Access by car will be through gate 2 (Rua Ricardo Seibel de Freitas Lima). Parking will be free for those people who present a vaccination card. To receive the vaccine, it is necessary to walk to aisle D, enter by the side of the field and exit by aisle C. Former athletes of the club and the Musketeer will be at the stadium.

Access to Beira-Rio

Access by car will be via Nestor Ludwig Street, behind the Events Center. Parking will be free. To enter the stadium, just enter through gate 3, located in front of Gigantinho, and go to the structure set up by the city hall to receive the dose.

