Covid’s CPI ignores conflicts of interest between Renan and the owner of Necessidade, says newspaper

× Photo: Edilson Rodrigues/Senate Agency

An article in the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper states that the Covid’s CPI has avoided leaning on investigations related to R$9 million transfers from Global Saúde, a company linked to the owner of Necessidade, Francisco Maximiano, to Mylton Lira, suspected of being the operator of the collegiate rapporteur, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL).

According to the newspaper, an inquiry reported by Minister Luís Roberto Barroso is in progress at the STF. investigates alleged payment of benefits to Renan through Milton Lyra, after the congressman helped Lyra to acquire debentures (debt bonds) from companies through a pension for postal employees, Postalis.

Global transfers to Lyra would have occurred between 2011 and 2015.

“One of these inquiries, which has been processed by the Supreme Court since August 2017, points to suspicions that transfers from Global had as final recipient Senator Renan Calheiros. There have been no questions at the CPI about the possibility of a conflict of interest in these investigations.” declares Folha.

In response to the report, Renan’s office said that “the senator didn’t even know Maximiniano before the CPI and he never had an operator”.