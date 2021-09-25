COVID’s transmission in BH slows down and is close to the control level – General

COVID-19’s transmission rate in Belo Horizonte had a considerable drop this Friday (9/24) (photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM/DA Press)

The transmission of COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte had a sharp drop recorded this Friday (24/9). It was the main slope since the indicator entered the alert zone, on September 15, getting close to being in the control zone, represented by the green color. In addition, the occupation of intensive care beds also slowed down.

According to the report, the RT factor, as it is also called the transmission index, went from 1.06 to 1.02. In the last bulletins, the indicator was fluctuating between 1.06 and 1.08. Although it is still in the intermediate alert zone, represented by the color yellow, the RT is close to being in green, which when the number is below 1.

Intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte also had a drop in demand, according to the report this Friday. The document indicated that the occupation fell from 43.5% to 42.8%. The detail is that there was no change in the offer of units, that is, the decline in the indicator was natural.

The infirmary beds for patients with coronaviruses in the capital of Minas Gerais suffered a small increase in demand, going from 30.5% to 30.7%. There was also no change in the offer of vacancies.

It is worth remembering that the indicators that measure the occupation of beds in Belo Horizonte cover public and private hospitals.

Cases and deaths



The Municipal Health Department, as in the last bulletins, also had difficulties in collecting data on cases and deaths in Belo Horizonte due to changes in the Ministry of Health’s server. In all, there were over 421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 added to the bulletin and 14 deaths from the disease.

With this, Belo Horizonte has confirmed, to date, 281,676 cases of COVID-19 and 6,697 deaths caused by complications of the disease.

vaccination



Belo Horizonte also recorded over 18,004 doses of applied vaccines, compared to the bulletin released this Thursday (23/9). There were 1,380 of the first dose, while 15,514 people received the second dose. Another 1,100 booster doses were also used. Regarding the single dose, which is the vaccine manufactured by Janssen, 10 more doses were applied.

Now, BH adds 1,945,575 first-dose, 1,174,006 second, 59,262 single-dose and 25,352 booster vaccinations.