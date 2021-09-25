COVID’s transmission in BH slows down and is close to the control level – General

The transmission of COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte had a sharp drop recorded this Friday (24/9). It was the main slope since the indicator entered the alert zone, on September 15, getting close to being in the control zone, represented by the green color. In addition, the occupation of intensive care beds also slowed down.
Intensive care beds for patients with COVID-19 in Belo Horizonte also had a drop in demand, according to the report this Friday. The document indicated that the occupation fell from 43.5% to 42.8%. The detail is that there was no change in the offer of units, that is, the decline in the indicator was natural.
The infirmary beds for patients with coronaviruses in the capital of Minas Gerais suffered a small increase in demand, going from 30.5% to 30.7%. There was also no change in the offer of vacancies.
It is worth remembering that the indicators that measure the occupation of beds in Belo Horizonte cover public and private hospitals.
Cases and deaths
The Municipal Health Department, as in the last bulletins, also had difficulties in collecting data on cases and deaths in Belo Horizonte due to changes in the Ministry of Health’s server. In all, there were over 421 confirmed cases of COVID-19 added to the bulletin and 14 deaths from the disease.
With this, Belo Horizonte has confirmed, to date, 281,676 cases of COVID-19 and 6,697 deaths caused by complications of the disease.
vaccination
Belo Horizonte also recorded over 18,004 doses of applied vaccines, compared to the bulletin released this Thursday (23/9). There were 1,380 of the first dose, while 15,514 people received the second dose. Another 1,100 booster doses were also used. Regarding the single dose, which is the vaccine manufactured by Janssen, 10 more doses were applied.
Now, BH adds 1,945,575 first-dose, 1,174,006 second, 59,262 single-dose and 25,352 booster vaccinations.
In all, 82.4% of the target audience has already received the first dose of the vaccine in Belo Horizonte, while 50.7% completed the vaccination schedule.
