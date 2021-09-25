Credit Suisse raises the recommendation for Klabin’s shares, even seeing a challenging scenario for the sector

SAO PAULO – Credit Suisse has updated its assumptions for pulp and paper, with revisions to the recommendations for the actions of the sector, amid the correction of pulp prices in China between US$ 100 and US$ 150 per ton, stabilizing in US $620 per ton of softwood and $830 of softwood.

Caio Ribeiro, an analyst at the Swiss bank, pointed out, however, that share prices are already quite depressed and that, despite the year 2022 representing a large inflow of capacity, this movement would already be priced in the sector’s assets.

Therefore, the analyst raised his recommendation for Klabin’s units (KLBN11) from neutral to outperform (performance above the market average), with the target price being raised from R$31.50 to R$32, or a potential up 34% from the close of Thursday.

Ribeiro assesses that Klabin will benefit from the solid demand for packaging in Brazil. The cash acceleration should only materially take place from 2024 onwards with the end of capex (capital investments) for the Puma II project, but leverage is not that much of a concern, as it does not see a relationship between net debt and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) above 3.7 times.

Thus, even with a pulp scenario at US$450 a ton, the company should generate positive free cash flow in 2022-2023. “Although we expect the company to present a lower multiples compression compared to Suzano in the coming years, paper is also trading below the fair price of 2022. We see Klabin trading at 7.7 times the value of the company over the expected Ebitda for 2022, below the historical average of 8 times to 8.5 times, pricing a correction for hardwood pulp from US$480 to US$490 a ton”, they point out.

Suzano follows with an outperform recommendation, with the target price being cut from R$ 92 to R$ 87.50 per share, still an increase of 57% compared to the previous day’s closing. “In our sensitivity analyses, we test pulp scenarios ranging between US$450 and US$650 per ton between 2022 and 2024. If we consider an average price of US$550 per ton. Suzano is trading below the fair multiple of 6.6 times EV/Ebitda (versus historical 7.8 times). These numbers bring us some comfort that the more aggressive correction movement is already behind us”, they point out.

Irani (RANI3) also had its target price cut, from R$ 10.10 to R$ 9.40, but still a 42% increase compared to the previous day’s closing, which made the analyst reiterate the outperform recommendation for the active.

“The company should continue to benefit from the tight supply and demand environment”, he assesses, also emphasizing the robust project schedule that the company has ahead. “We believe that these projects should generate relevant value and bring sustainability to the Ebitda margin level [Ebitda/sobre receita líquida] of 30-31%”, they point out.

The positive view is positive for the Brazilians, but the bank’s top pick (or favorite choice) for the sector is for the Chilean CMPC, for whom it also raised the recommendation for outperform due to its valuation and greater exposure to short fiber.

Even with the overall positive outlook, the session is a slight drop for sector stocks, with SUZB3 down 0.20% at R$55.72, KLBN11 down 0.75% at R$23.68 , while RANI3 has a devaluation of 1.66%, at R$ 6.50, according to the quotation at 1pm (Brasilia time).

