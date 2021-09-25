Criminal family of gypsy origin is considered a mob clan by Italy | World

Italian courts ruled this week that the Casamonica family is a mafia association and sentenced five of its members to prison terms of up to 30 years for drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking.

The Casamonica featured prominently in the Italian press in 2015, during the wake of “tio Vittorio”. His coffin roamed the streets in a horse-drawn golden hearse. A helicopter dropped rose petals and posters scattered around the church area where the funeral took place introduced him as the “King of Rome” while guests were greeted with the soundtrack to the movie “The Godfather.”

See below for a 2019 report on an Italian court action against mob clans.

Italian and US police launch operation against the mafia

The Casamonica were long considered a criminal, violent, but local group (even though statements by some family members, recorded in tapped conversations, that they would be able to challenge the traditional mob clans were known).

That changed this week, with the court decision. “It’s a very important verdict because it destroys the illusion that there is no mafia in Rome,” says Nando Della Chiesa, a sociology professor specializing in organized crime at the University of Milan.

“The city struggles to accept the fact that there are not only elements of powerful Calabrian (‘Ndrangheta) and Neapolitan (Camorra) mafias, but that there is also a local mafia,” says Della Chiesa.

The Casamonica have their roots in the Roma community. They arrived in Rome in 1939 from the Abruzzo region.

At the time of patriarch Vittorio’s death in 2015, his descendants were known to the police for their activities as pawnbrokers, with a preference for flashy clothing and costume jewelry.

Vittorio learned the business of loan sharking from a friend in Rome’s underworld in the 1970s, Enrico Nicoletti, nicknamed the “cashbox” for the Magliana gang, a group that controlled the capital’s drug trade.

Italian mafia boss who used to live in Brazil is arrested while trying to return home at Easter

Italian mobster who killed judges, dissolved kid in acid and was involved in 100 murders frees after 25 years

Like Nicoletti, “tio Vittorio” had contacts who held positions in important institutions such as the police and the Vatican, according to one witness.

After making their fortune, the family built mansions with pools adorned with marble, gilded furniture and large horse statues, a reference to their origins as horse traders.

In 2018, the Mayor of Rome, Virginia Raggi, ordered the destruction of eight buildings built without permission that belonged to the Casamonica, decorated with thrones, false frescoes and lions.

After establishing links with Colombian traffickers, they entered the cocaine trade.

In 2012, 32 clan members were arrested. When authorities went to assess the seized assets, they noted that they were valued at millions of euros.

The Casamonica have no leader, but function as an “archipelago” of islands joined by arranged marriages, according to a report by the Organized Crime Observatory (CROSS).

Women have an important role, but they are not allowed to work outside the home. Adolescents are removed from the school system after their first menstruation.

Romantic relationships with non-Gypsy women are considered dangerous, according to the report.

testify against family

One of the most important witnesses, Debora Cerreoni, was intimidated before giving her testimony. She is the ex-wife of Massimiliano Casamonica, and agreed to testify against her former family after being controlled, humiliated and threatened for years.

“They destroyed my life. I didn’t just marry Massimiliano, I married the entire clan,” Cerreoni told the court last year.

After an attempt to escape, “they threatened to dissolve me in acid,” he said.

Eventually, she managed to escape, and her testimony was crucial in helping investigators understand the world of the Casamonica and, in particular, their language, a mixture of Gypsy, Abruzzo dialect and Roman slang.

“The impact of this verdict on the clan is still unclear, but one thing is certain: they no longer enjoy the impunity that they may have enjoyed before,” says Nando Dalla Chiesa.