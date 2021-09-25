Cristiano Ronaldo ‘threat’ Manchester United coach | International

Instagram Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo and his current coach, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, played together for Manchester United and have always had a good relationship on the pitch. But now, both are in a personal dispute. But, calm down. Nothing that gets in the way of the English team’s work.

That’s because, the Portuguese ace is threatening the position of the current commander among the top 20 top scorers with the United shirt. Cristiano Ronaldo, who has already scored four goals on his return, has a total of 122 with the shirt of the English team and has passed one of the club’s legends, Andy Cole.

Currently 17th on the list, he now tries to catch Solskjaer, who is in 16th and with four more goals (126).

Competitive, Cristiano Ronaldo tries to beat the coach even before the break for games for the teams, in early October. Until then, Manchester will face Aston Villa, this Saturday; then Villarreal for the Champions League, on Wednesday; and Everton, on October 2nd.

Ronaldo and the Norwegian coach worked together in 2007, precisely in the last year of Solskjaer’s career. At the time, the then player scored 11 goals in 32 games for Manchester United. In the same season, the Portuguese took his first steps and scored 23 goals.

See United’s Top 20 Scorers list:

1: Wayne Rooney (253)

2: Sir Bobby Charlton (249)

3: Denis Law (237)

4: Jack Rowley (211)

5: Dennis Violet (179)

6: George Best (179)

7: Joe Spence (168)

8: Ryan Giggs (168)

9: Mark Hughes (163)

10: Paul Scholes (155)

11: Ruud van Nistelrooy (150)

12: Stan Pearson (148)

13: David Herd (145)

14: Tommy Taylor (131)

15: Brian McClair (127)

16: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (126)

17: Cristiano Ronaldo (122)

18: Andy Cole (121)

19: Sandy Turnbull (101)

20: Joe Cassidy (100)