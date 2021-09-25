Cruise discloses related by Luxemburg to catch the CSA for Series B

Luxembourg has problems scaling the team that starts out playing against the CSA; Fan, under-20 forward, was called (Photo: Gustavo Aleixo/Cruzeiro) Coach Vanderlei Luxemburgo called up 22 players from Cruzeiro to face CSA, this Sunday (26), at 4 pm, at the Independencia Stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 26th round of Serie B. Raposa tries to win again after two straight draws with Operrio and Vasco, both 1 to 1.

The main “news” are the absence of strikers Bruno Jos and Kek. The latter had made himself available for the duel against the team from Alagoas. J Bruno Jos has been feeling pain in his right ankle since the victory over Ponte Preta (1-0), at Arena do Jacar, in Sete Lagoas, for the 23rd round. However, there was the expectation that he, author of the goal against Macaca, could be related to face Azulo de Alagoas.

Striker Wellington Nem, defender Eduardo Brock and striker Marcelo Moreno are also not on the list. The first is undergoing treatment for a muscle injury in the thigh, while the other two are suspended by the third yellow.

Under-20 striker Vitor Leque, meanwhile, is among those called up by coach Luxemburgo. He will make up the reserve bank in Horto. Fan scored the winning goal, by 1-0, in the classic over Atltico in the first leg of the semifinal of the Minas Gerais Championship in the category.

Bruno Jos, Marcelo Moreno and Wellington Nem form the trio considered to be the starting lineup. Thus, a likely team from Cruzeiro to catch the CSA has Fbio; Rmulo, Ramon, Rhodolfo (Leo Santos) and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Marco Antnio and Giovanni; Claudinho, Dudu (Felipe Augusto) and Thiago .

Cruzeiro starts the round with 31 points in Series B and, at this moment, occupies the 13th position. Now the CSA has 35 and is in 10th place. The duel marks the reunion of the celestial team with coach Mozart, who led the Minas Gerais team for 13 games between June and July this year. He is currently ahead of Azulo de Alagoas.

Related to Cruise x CSA



Goalkeepers:



Fbio and Lucas Frana.

Sides:



Cceres, Matheus Pereira and Jean Victor.

Defenders:



Ramn, Rhodolfo, Lo Santos and Joseph.

Midfielders:



Adriano, Lucas Ventura, Ariel Cabral, Flvio, Rmulo, Marco Antnio, Giovanni and Claudinho.

Attackers:



Rafael Sbis, Dudu, Felipe Augusto, Vitor Leque and Thiago.