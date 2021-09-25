Cruzeiro x CSA: likely rosters for Serie B game

Vanderlei Luxemburgo has several problems scaling the Cruzeiro (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro) Cruzeiro and CSA face off this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Independencia, for the 26th round of the



Series B of the Brazilian Championship.



The duel marks the reunion of the celestial team with Mozart, who led the Minas Gerais team for 13 games between June and July this year.

Vanderlei



Luxembourg



has a series of problems to climb the cruise. The first and most important of them is striker Wellington Nem, diagnosed with muscle damage in his right thigh. He has already started treatment, but defrauds Fox in some engagements in Series B.

Also for medical reasons, striker Bruno Jos is in doubt. He complains of pain in his right ankle and is hardly able to defend Cruzeiro against the CSA. For the game, the coach will also not have defender Eduardo Brock and the forward



Marcelo Moreno



, suspended by the third yellow card.

Without four holders, Luxembourg will need to make changes in at least two sectors of the team. The tendency is for Rhodolfo to assume the position of starting lineup in defense. Already in attack, for the vacancy of Moreno, Thiago should be chosen. Dudu and Felipe Augusto dispute the space that would belong to Bruno de Jos.

The likely cruise for the game against CSA has



Phbiom; Rmulo, Ramon, Rhodolfo (Leo Santos) and Matheus Pereira; Adriano, Marco Antnio and Giovanni; Claudinho, Dudu (Felipe Augusto) and Thiago



.

On the bench, the main expectation is the presence of striker Kek. Recovered from surgery on his right foot, he returned to training this week and made himself available to debut with the celestial shirt this Sunday.

Cruzeiro starts the round in 13th place, with 31 points – 13 less than CRB, which opens the G4 of Serie B.

CSA



After beating Botafogo at home and ending a streak of five consecutive victories for the Cariocas, CSA is looking to score the third straight victory in this Sunday’s match.

the technician



Mozart



It will not be able to count on left-back Ernandes, who played a prominent role in the last match, but received the third yellow card and was automatically suspended. He is to be replaced by Kevyn, who returns to plans after recovering from a muscle strain.

The likely CSA to face Cruzeiro has



Thiago Rodrigues; Cristvam, Matheus Felipe, Luco and Kevyn; Geovane, Iury Castilho and Gabriel; Marco Tlio, Yuri Castilho and Dellatorre.



The CSA is ranked 8th on the leaderboard, with 35 points from 25 games played.