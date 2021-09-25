Cryolipolysis: what it is and what are the risks of the procedure that left supermodel Linda Evangelista ‘disfigured’

Linda Evangelista in 2015 photo

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

Linda Evangelista, seen here in 2015 before undergoing her PAH procedure, has not appeared in public since and claims to be “unrecognizable”

Canadian Linda Evangelista, one of the most famous supermodels of the 1990s, announced this week that for the past five years she has become a “recluse” due to a complication during an aesthetic treatment that has left her, in her words, “permanently disfigured”.

“I developed paradoxical adipose hyperplasia or PAH, a risk I didn’t know about before undergoing the procedures,” she said Wednesday in a post on her personal Instagram account.

On the same social network, Evangelista also revealed that she is going to sue the company that carried out the treatment, an aesthetic slimming procedure called cryolipolysis which, according to her, “did the opposite of what it promised” and left her “unrecognizable”.

Cryolipolysis

Paradoxical adipose hyperplasia (also known by the acronym PAH) is a problem that can rarely occur during a cryolipolysis treatment, a procedure Evangelista underwent.