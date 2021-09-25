CS:GO: After Operation Drift, player finds new way to break through Dust 2’s wall

The arrival of Operation Riptide (Riptide) to Counter-Strike: Global Offensive brought a series of new features and changes to the game, and one of the biggest impact on the competitive was a small rework on the Dust 2 map. The studio decided to block the base view. terrorist to the middle, including a wall that prevents, or at least greatly hinders, attempts to cross.

A Reddit user named InvestigatorRough381, however, has shown that it is still possible to kill opponents in between even without seeing them, although the difficulties are now considerably higher compared to the previous scenario.

In the video posted on the official CS:GO forum on Reddit, the player showed that you need to be with a teammate to make the famous little foot, when a character rides on the shoulders of another, and preferably have an AWP in hand. Then, just aim at one of the window inserted in the new wall and shoot.

With any luck, it will be possible to take down an opponent without him even seeing what hit him and gain a major advantage at the beginning of the round, although the chances of success are evidently small.