Cumbre Vieja volcano erupts and government orders evacuation of three more cities

Exact number of residents expected to withdraw from their homes has not yet been released by the Canary Islands; so far, 6,000 people are homeless

Involcan/EFE/Reproduction Evacuation order for more cities was given by the volcano monitoring center



The Scientific Committee of the Special Plan for Civil Protection and Attention to Risk Emergencies Volcanic (Pevolca), which monitors the volcanism of the Cumbre Vieja, erupting since last Sunday, 19, in La Palma, in the Canary Islands, determined on the afternoon of Friday, 24, that three more cities were evacuated because of the risk of being affected by the phenomenon. “Due to an intensification of the explosive phenomenon and an increase in the instability of the volcanic building, the emitted materials can reach a greater distance and produce phenomena such as the fall of ash and high temperature volcanic material beyond the established exclusion zone”, says the statement. of Pevolca. Now, residents of Tajuya, Tacande de Abajo and part of Tacande de Arriba will leave their homes and head to shelters. The exact number of people evacuated from the site has not been detailed by the Canary Islands government to date.

The guidance given by the government is that all people living in affected areas should go to the El Paso soccer field, in Santa Cruz de Tenerife. In addition to the airline Binter, Canaryfly also announced the temporary suspension of flights to the island of La Palma due to the growth of ash from the volcano. Altogether, two “lava rivers” were formed by the Cumbre Vieja: the first, which is closer to the sea, reached a speed of 700m/h and is now almost stationary, traveling 0.5 meters per hour. The second, who had been paralyzed for more than 24 hours, started walking again and advances at a speed varying between 12 meters per hour and 33 meters per hour. A portion of the sea has been completely evacuated on the island because of the risk that lava will reach the site, but with the low velocity of the volcanic material, it is unlikely to reach the ocean before the weekend.