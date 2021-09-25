Cumbre Vieja volcano opens new mouth of eruption and enters more violent phase – World

Erupting since Sunday (19), the volcano Cumbre Vieja, located on the island of La Palma, in the Spanish archipelago of Canary Islands, on the coast of Africa, opened this Saturday (25) a new lava emission mouth, west of the main emission focus. Now are four eruption sources, with the two that were opened on Friday (24) after more than twelve hours of strong explosions.

According to the newspaper La Vanguardia, the new lava runs faster and parallel to the main stream, and has already buried several houses. The damage, for now, is only material. The volcano enters a phase more violent.

The government of the Canary Islands already counts around 6,000 evacuated people, 200 only on Friday, and 400 destroyed houses. La Palma airport follows no operations, on account of the cloud of ash that takes over the airspace. It is only possible to leave the island by boat. There are two operations planned for Sunday (26), with vacancies only in the late afternoon.