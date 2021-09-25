Those summoned to the anticipation campaign for the second dose of Pfizer are facing lines this Saturday morning (25), in Curitiba. People who received the first dose between the 3rd and 24th of July are being immunized. This public had the second dose scheduled between September 27 and October 18, an anticipation of up to 23 days.

Queue at the Jardim Três Pinheiros Health Unit, in Santa Felicidade. Photo: Luiz Henrique de Oliveira

On Friday (24) night, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) sent people who will be called to apply the second dose of Pfizer’s vaccine, anticipated this Saturday (25/9), a personalized message by the Health App Already informing at which period – morning or afternoon – and which of the 37 vaccination points will receive the immunizing agent.

The indicated locations take into account the proximity to where people live. The sending of the messages suggests the vaccination point with the objective of distributing the approximately 73 thousand people from Curitiba who will have the second dose of Pfizer in advance, reducing the waiting time.

Photo: Luiz Henrique de Oliveira / Band B

The report by Band B was at the Jardim Três Pinheiros Health Unit, in Santa Felicidade, this Saturday morning. At the site, before the start of the vaccination, there were queues of people and a lot of traffic in the region. The Band interviewed a guy who was in the queue. Márcio said he was immunized with the first dose of Pfizer on July 4th.

“My second dose would be on September 29th, but they anticipated it for today. I arrived at 7:30 am (before opening the unit) and it was already terrible, but the queue has already tripled back”, he said.

It is noteworthy that the Pavilion of Cura, in Barigui Park, had its activities closed.