Customer evasion led to a reduction in the value of Globo’s Premiere

The number of people who stopped subscribing to the sports service is expressive; price has suffered a drop in recent days.

Many may think that the launch of Star+, which bets heavily on sports content, may have motivated the reduction in the value of the Premiere. But a mere mistake, because the real reason is the COVID-19 pandemic. With the pause in football matches, the pay-per-view service for football matches lost 500,000 customers, a significant embezzlement in business revenue.

Now, the monthly price is R$59.90. The decrease also affects all services in which the channel is included, pay TVs, IPTVs and streaming. One example is Amazon Prime Video’s Prime Video Channels, which will also offer the service at a new price.

A Globoplay combo with Premiere also costs R$69.90 monthly. With the inclusion of Live Globo Channels, the value rises to R$89.90.

However, Globo still has an influence and managed to recover 250 thousand of the number of lost customers, after a strong advertising campaign in various media, even with the old value. The reduction may reflect a more aggressive strategy to restore service revenue, which should never have been the same after the pandemic period.

The year 2021, for example, is a huge challenge for the group, as Premiere has not grown, even after arriving in streaming services in general. Some even bet on a “soccer crisis”, since Ibope of broadcasts on open TV is also affected.

In addition, there is also the decentralization of sports broadcasting rights, which made many games lose the exclusivity of Grupo Globo.

