‘D-Day’ of vaccination against Covid will apply doses until midnight

The ‘D-Day’ of vaccination against Covid in Dourados starts at 8 am this Saturday (25/9) and continues until midnight in various parts of the city. Four groups will be contemplated with dose applications. In addition to health units, the service also takes place at the Dom Teodardo Leitz Events Pavilion.

As shown by Dourados News throughout the week, vaccination should extend across the state and the goal is to apply more than 275,000 doses in 79 municipalities.

According to the municipal press office, the health units at Parque do Lago II, Maracanã, ESF CSU and Santo André will vaccinate between 8 am and 5 pm, as well as at the ESF (Family Health Strategy) in Vila Vargas, according to released calendar.

In the drive-thru of the Dom Teodardo Leitz pavilion there will be 6 hours of vaccination. The drive gates will be open from 6pm on Saturday (25th) and will close at midnight.

Check out the benefited groups below.

dose 1

Adolescents from 12 to 17 years old can take Dose 1, as long as they are accompanied by their parents, guardians or tutor with proof. In this case, it is mandatory to present a document with a photo of the minor, CPF, proof of residence and, if any, a vaccination card.

dose 2

Can take Dose 2 people aged 18 or over, who took Dose 1 until August 25, 2021. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 3 Seniors

Elderly people aged 60 years and over who took Dose 2 until May 25, 2021 may take the vaccine Dose 3, regardless of the laboratory. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1 and Dose 2, document with photo and CPF.

Dose 3 Immunological Comorbidities

People with immunological comorbidities who vaccinated Dose 2 until August 25, 2021 may also take Dose 3. It is mandatory to present proof of vaccination with Dose 1 and Dose 2, document with photo, CPF and medical prescription. Without a doctor’s prescription it will not be possible to take the booster dose.

They will be able to vaccinate people with a high degree of immunosuppression (severe primary immunodeficiency, chemotherapy for cancer, solid organ or hematopoietic stem cell transplants using immunosuppressive drugs and people living with HIV/AIDS, use of corticosteroids in doses equal to or greater than 20 mg/day of prednisone, or equivalent, for more than 14 days, use of immune response modifying drugs, patients on hemodialysis, patients with chronic inflammatory immune-mediated diseases (rheumatic, auto-inflammatory, inflammatory bowel diseases).

