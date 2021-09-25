Dana Regrets Jon Jones’s Arrest in Las Vegas, But Admits: “It’s Something That Doesn’t Shock Me Anymore” | combat

Jon Jones’ trip to Las Vegas was supposed to be a party, but ended up in prison for the former UFC light heavyweight champion. The day after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his fight with Alexander Gustafsson in 2013, the 34-year-old American wrestler was arrested on charges of assault for domestic violence and tampering with a vehicle. Dana White, president of the UFC, spoke about the matter at a press conference hours later, and, despite regretting what happened, he said he was not surprised.

– It’s something that doesn’t even shock me anymore. When we bring him to Las Vegas, this kind of situation is almost to be expected. You can’t even bring Jones to Las Vegas for less than 12 hours to include him in the Hall of Fame. It’s a problem, you know? This guy has a lot of demons, a lot… It’s hard to bring this guy to Vegas for any reason. This town is not good for Jon Jones. And here we are again…

Dana White on Jon Jones's arrest — Photo: Evelyn Rodrigues

News of Jon Jones’ arrest was initially reported by ESPN. Reporter Aaron Bronsteter of Canadian broadcaster “TSN” posted on social media the police report, which indicates first-degree domestic violence and vehicle injury/tampering worth $5,000 or more. Adding the two accusations, Jones received a bail estimated at US$ 8 thousand (about R$ 42,700 in this Friday’s quotation), with a hearing scheduled for this Saturday.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested Jones at 5:45 am on Friday (local time) at a hotel located on the Las Vegas Strip, an area that concentrates the city’s main hotels and casinos.

Well wait and see what happens legally to him and where it goes, Dana said.

Jon Jones is looking forward to making his heavyweight debut, but a financial imbroglio with the UFC has hampered the definition. Dana White pointed out that Vegas is always a problem for the fighter.

– But is it really shocking after all? In fact, it’s not, it’s something that’s no longer shocking. It’s already something like: “ih, he’s in Vegas, what’s going to happen today?” You hope and want him to be better and that’s not the case anymore, but every time he comes to Las Vegas he proves he can’t handle this place.