Daniel Craig is named commander of the British Royal Navy

the star Daniel Craig was decorated by the Royal Navy to the post of honorary commander. Interestingly, his greatest role, secret agent 007, also shares an honorary post in the British Armed Forces. [via EW].

“I am truly privileged and honored to be named Honorary Senior Service CommanderCraig said last Thursday (24) in a statement announcing his newly acquired position.

Sir Tony Radakin, head of the Royal Navy and first admiral, also welcomed the star. “Daniel Craig has been known to be Commander Bond for the past 15 years – a naval officer who keeps Britain safe through missions around the world.” he said. “This is what the real Royal Navy does every day, using technology and skill in the same way as Bond himself..”

at the beginning of no time to die, James Bond (Daniel Craig) is retired from the life of an agent, but his peace is interrupted when his old friend Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright), who works at the CIA, asks for his help, which puts Bond on the trail of a new villain armed with dangerous technology.

Still return to the cast Lea Seydoux like Madeleine, Ralph Fiennes like M, Christoph Waltz like Blofeld and Ben Whishaw as Q.

The debut in Brazil is scheduled for September 30th.

