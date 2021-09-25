Daniel Craig sees no need for a woman to play James Bond

The actor gave his honest opinion and explained the reason behind it.

Preparations for the debut of 007: No Time to Die are in full swing, with part of the cast talking about the launch and even the future of the franchise. It is the case of the protagonist, Daniel Craig, who during a new interview, gave his opinion about the possibility of James Bond be experienced by a woman.

Taking into account that this will be the last feature premiered by Craig, There are many speculations about who will be the next actor to incarnate 007 on the big screen, with the greatest possibility for this being, according to rumors, that of a woman.

On this subject, Craig demonstrated a somewhat controversial position when claiming for the magazine Radio Times who “does not see the need for the role to be played by a woman” since “better roles” should be made available to the actresses.

“The answer is very simple. There should simply be better roles for women and black actors. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a role as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” says Craig.

Although some rumors suggest a woman in the role of secret agent, it is men who are among the most quoted for Craig’s replacement, including Idris Elba, Tom Hardy and Regé-Jean Page. What are your bets on the “who will be next 007” jackpot?

