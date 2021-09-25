Daughter of public defender, young black woman is mistaken for a beggar in a mall in CE

A 16-year-old teenager was prevented from entering a shopping center in Bairro Cocó, in Fortaleza, this Wednesday (22). Upon entering the shopping center, the young woman was stopped by security, who thought she was a beggar.

The girl’s father, public defender Adriano Leitinho, treats what happened as racism, since her daughter is black. He called the Child and Adolescent Defense Police Station and registered a crime report.

Mel Campos, 16, talks about the moment of embarrassment he spent at the mall. “Is it over there [a segurança] said I couldn’t be asking for money there and I didn’t understand. I questioned ‘[a padaria] it’s closed? Can’t order anymore?’ Then she said ‘no, you can’t ask in here’, then I understood what she was trying to say”, she said.

Only after explaining to security at the site that she was a customer did she manage to get inside. “I said: ‘no girl, I’m a customer, I came here to buy’. I tried to explain the situation, then she apologized, and I went in”, said Mel.

The episode of racism was only noticed after a conversation with a friend, who alerted her to the prejudice she suffered and advised her to talk to her father.

“Security treated my daughter as a beggar just because she was black, linking color to poverty, which is unacceptable and is racism. My daughter was on her way back from gi jiu jitsu with her backpack on her back. I wasn’t asking anyone for anything. And even if it was, it didn’t justify the racist and discriminatory approach”, said the father, indignant with the case.

For TV Verdes Mares, the manager of Shopping Pátio Portugaleria, Lúcia Alves, said that according to security, the teenager was running between a gas station and the mall, so she thought the girl was a beggar.

This Thursday (23), the employee resigned, as informed by the manager. Lucia recognized the episode and said she apologized to her father and the girl. Information is from G1.