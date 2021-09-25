Dayane’s team takes police to A Fazenda headquarters for alleged rape

Dayane Mello’s legal team is already at the entrance to the headquarters of A Fazenda 13, in Itapecerica da Serra (SP), accompanied by police officers to address the direction of the reality show and ask for clarification on the alleged attempted rape committed by Nego do Borel against the model this Saturday morning (25).

According to spokespersons for the model, revealed in Gran Fratello, Italy’s Big Brother, the direction and production of Record would be hindering entry and even conversations about the case, which scandalized fans of the reality show.

“The police and the legal team are at the door of the headquarters of A Fazenda right now, trying to make immediate contact so that the legal and authorities can proceed with the legal proceedings of the case. Unfortunately, the production is making contact and fact-finding difficult,” said Dayane Mello’s Twitter profile.

Faced with numerous requests for expulsion and accusations of rape, the funkeiro’s team manifested itself on social networks and asked people to stop attacking him until the investigation of the facts is concluded.

“The Nego do Borel team is following the serious accusations made against the participant. We are totally in favor of the investigation of any and all facts that occur within the reality, as well as the hearing of everyone involved. No conclusions should be made based on clipped videos and scrambled audios. A serious issue like this cannot be used as a reality TV fan’s weapon, nor can it be judged on the internet,” his staff wrote.

As published exclusively by the LeoDias column, the expulsion of Nego do Borel is under discussion among Rodrigo Carelli’s team. Record’s lawyers have already been called to investigate the implications of removing him from the program without the station suffering any legal reprisal.