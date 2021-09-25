Decision for Libertadores can make Renato change almost half a team in Belo Horizonte; see who should be spared

Even with an important round ahead for the Brazilian championship, O Flamengo still has its attention focused on the semifinal of the Libertadores Conmebol, and can save some holders in the match against the America-MG, which takes place this Sunday (26), from 11 am (GMT).

According to information published by the newspaper The day, Diego Alves, Isla, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol can be spared in the confrontation in Belo Horizonte.

The daily reports that the decision will be taken this Saturday, when the red-black delegation leaves for Minas Gerais.

If the quartet is really embezzled against Coelho, coach Renato Gaúcho can change almost half the team for the next commitment for the Brasileirão, since defender Rodrigo Caio will be suspended in the round and was already a confirmed low.

Although they decide to save some pieces for the confrontation against América-MG, Flamengo should count on the return of Arrascaeta and Filipe Luís this weekend, who need to recover game rhythm after recovering from injury.

The idea is that the pair will also be available for the trip to Ecuador.

Flamengo is the 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship, with 34 points in 18 games played, two less than other teams in the competition.

After win 2-0 at Maracanã, the Rubro-Negro will again face the Barcelona-EQU next Wednesday (29), in the match that is worth qualifying for the grand final of Conmebol Libertadores.

The match in Guayaquil, with the ball rolling from 9:30 pm (GMT) will be broadcast LIVE on the screen of FOX Sports and also by ESPN on Star+.