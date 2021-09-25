‘DEM migrated to the right and merger with PSL will be confusing,’ says former mayor of Rio Cesar Maia, in an interview

RIO — With his bags ready to leave the DEM, former mayor and councilor Cesar Maia assesses that the merger with the PSL is practically certain, and that the new party should mark a position on the right of the ideological spectrum. The turn, led by ACM Neto, national president of the acronym, was marked by a split due to differences in the choice of Rodrigo Maia’s successor in the Chamber of Deputies, who ended up being expelled from the party in June. Faced with the scenario that is being drawn up for the 2022 presidential election, Maia still speculates that Bolsonaro will give up and Lula will weaken.

From zero to ten, what is the chance of the merger between DEM and PSL actually materializing in the coming months?

Seven. We have to wait for developments, especially in the states. The information I have received is that the choice of presidents of state directories will be confusing. Take the case of Rio. An agreement between ACM Neto and Pastor Silas Malafaia led deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante to the presidency of DEM in Rio. But, if there is really a merger, the president will be Waguinho, mayor of Belfort Roxo by the PSL. In São Paulo, it is difficult to know how it will be resolved. This merger process will take at least 90 days.

Is the union of the two parties good for the Brazilian center-right?

From what I have been following, the merger will form a right-wing party, not a center-right party. The DEM was going down a center path and chose to migrate to the right. It is a decision focused only on the elections of some governors and deputies.

Do you think that ACM Neto was disloyal to his son Rodrigo Maia in February in the matter of releasing the DEM bench to support Arthur Lira in the dispute for the presidency of the Chamber with Baleia Rossi?

I can’t evaluate. But later facts show that there was pressure to push the DEM to the right. Rodrigo already explicitly occupied the center field.

Will you leave the DEM like Rodrigo?

Leaving the party without merging would require a legal solution with lawyers on both sides. With fusion there will be no complexity. A choice will be enough.

Does the bad relationship between Gilberto Kassab and Rodrigo Maia make it difficult for you two to go to the PSD, a move made by the mayor and ally Eduardo Paes?

They are two professionals and they know very well that not being far is good for both of them.

How do you think Bolsonaro will arrive for the 2022 election?

On the balance of odds, you are more likely to withdraw from the candidacy without disappointing your team by staying out of the second round. And it will draw an excuse for its fans: like, “this way you can’t govern”. He has already been repeating this speech. Without Bolsonaro, Lula will lose his preferred sparring and will begin to lose muscle. How much it will lose depends on the political quality of the alternatives and the propositional discourses offered. It would come as no surprise if the 2022 election were to revolve around two other names excluding Lula and Bolsonaro. In June 1994, Lula was elected. The Plano Real in July disbanded its favoritism. Fernando Collor only appeared in the survey for real in June. Both cases in the election year. There is still a lot to do.

How do you rate the other names being considered for the Presidency so far?

In the PSDB dispute between João Doria and Eduardo Leite, I don’t see how São Paulo will stop fighting for the head. Just look at the entire history of the Republic. We also have to wait for Rodrigo Pacheco’s decision and wait for him to warm up in the polls. The option for Minas Gerais is smart. Make a way. It is the second electoral college in the country.

Will Pacheco leave the DEM?

I believe so. The conversation with the PSD is said to have advanced a lot. And as a senator, he can change parties whenever he wants.

And your co-religionist Luiz Henrique Mandetta, any chance of being a candidate or vice president on another ticket?

If the merger comes in the announced way, I don’t see room for it. This new party will be created to elect deputies only.

What have you thought of Ciro Gomes’ strategy of beating both Lula and Bolsonaro?

It is a hasty choice, imagining that Lula’s wear and tear due to the Car Wash would open a vector for him. I think this is a wrong strategy.

This was, by the way, the strategy of the MBL in the demonstrations on September 12th, which took a very small audience to the streets. Is it wrong to be against Lula and Bolsonaro at the same time?

Certainly wrong. But one must go well beyond anti-Bolsonaro. The multiple Brazilian crisis requires the choice of three or four propositional themes. Employment among them. Youth unemployment is at 30%.

Don’t you think the economy improves a little next year and helps boost Bolsonaro’s popularity?

Of course not. Two examples: iron ore has fallen 47% since July and agribusiness will have no “primary” partner. And even if they make a new turbo family allowance, income transfer programs need to be backed by trust and hope. The answers regarding these two vectors in the recent surveys by DataFolha and Ipec show that we are far from that.

Do you rule out impeachment?

Yes, because of the command and minority structure in the Chamber. The proximity of elections will not help to form a two-thirds majority. He still holds up to more than a 20% rating of great and good due to the strength of his role. But when the loss of the presidency approaches, this picture changes.

Aren’t you afraid that scenes like the attempted invasion of the Capitol in the United States will be repeated in 2022 in Brazil?

The political situation is very different. Donald Trump had just under half of the voters. Bolsonaro today has a fifth of the population.

How do you analyze the dispute for the government of São Paulo?

Only when Rodrigo Garcia is recognized as governor will the effective electoral framework be known.

Do you believe in a strong Geraldo Alckmin candidacy?

In general, the governor of São Paulo has strong support in the interior. Alckmin outside the government will have an uphill task to compensate the metropolitan region.

Guilherme Boulos or Fernando Haddad, who is the most competitive name for the left?

It tends to be Haddad glued to Lula and softening the discourse for the middle class and the business community.

How do you analyze the dispute for the government of Rio?

An election in Rio always has a multiple picture. I think only the three names placed so far (Cláudio Castro, Marcelo Freixo and Rodrigo Neves) are still very little. I imagine that Freixo goes to the end and will run a campaign looking at the candidacy for mayor two years later. Castro made a multi-party montage. There is a great risk that these alliances will disintegrate if the surveys point to an adverse scenario.

Do you believe in new facts like the candidacy of Vice President Hamilton Mourão or Mayor Eduardo Paes?

More likely that Mourão ends up as a candidate for federal deputy avoiding greater risks. And if Paes had been thinking about it, he would have chosen a deputy close and with ballast. In 2024 he will do that and go to governor later.

Can you venture to be a candidate for something in 2022?

I am happy as a councilor with three terms.