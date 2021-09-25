Depicted in film, Cristian Cravinhos was sentenced to 149 days for prison work | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

With the favorable decision of the Court of Justice of São Paulo (SP) published on June 9 of this year, Cristian Cravinhos now has to serve another 22 years, 10 months and 15 days in prison, and may be released from prison on June 10, 2044 , according to information from the Secretariat of Penitentiary Administration (SAP).

Cravinhos, who is being remembered in the films “The girl who killed her parents” and “The boy who killed my parents”, returned to the closed regime in 2018, after being arrested and denounced for allegedly assaulting a woman in a bar in Sorocaba and also have been caught with a restricted-use ammunition.

At the time, PMs who attended the incident declared that the defendant even offered money so as not to be arrested and not lose the benefit he had gotten months before.

After recording the occurrence, the defendant’s participation in the alleged bribery attempt was analyzed. The court acquitted Cristian of the crime of illegal possession of restricted-use ammunition, but upheld the conviction for attempted bribery made to military police (see below).

According to the g1, Cristian Cravinhos is serving a prison sentence at Penitentiary II in Tremembé “Dr. José Augusto César Salgado”. Wanted by the report, the defendant’s current lawyer did not want to talk about the matter.

From April 14, 2018 to March 31, 2021, he worked 447 days at the unit. With that, the defense filed the request, which takes into account the reduction of one day in the sentence for every three worked.

Cravinhos has been serving his sentence since November 8, 2002. The total, added to the convictions in Sorocaba and the murder, is 41 years and 10 months. Until May, there are more than 6,600 days in prison.

In the Richthofen case, it’s 38 years and 6 months. The Criminal Court of Sorocaba is another 4 years and 8 months in prison.

In detention, Cristian had disciplinary offenses. In 2004, there was disobedience to a civil servant, which was considered “serious”. In 2008, the fault was also disobedience, but it was “light”.

In 2013, he would have entered someone else’s cell and made surveillance difficult, but he was acquitted. The last was in April 2018 with open crime.

The defendant was also involved in the internal work of the unit. According to records, from 2006 to 2021 he participated in activities at the penitentiary. Among them are support in cleaning, maintenance, gardening, handling of stables, in the pantry, seamstress, general assistant and workshop for reforming school desks.

At the time of the new arrest, the PMs who attended the incident declared that Cristian was terrified to learn that he would be taken to the police station and even offered money to avoid being arrested.

According to the complaint, Cravinhos would have offered R$1,000 not to be arrested and said that his brother, Daniel, would leave São Paulo to deliver another R$2,000.

He would also have considered selling the motorcycle and splitting the amount with the police. On the motorcycle club vest seized from Cristian, in Sorocaba, there was the inscription “Raça”.

As determined by the G1, before being arrested, Cravinhos even carried out social actions with the group.

Cristian Cravinhos, who participated in the Richthofen’s death, was convicted of another crime

At the time of the murder of the von Richthofen couple, in 2002, Cristian’s brother, Daniel Cravinhos, was Suzane’s boyfriend. The trio planned and murdered Manfred and Marísia Richthofen in the family home, in the south side of São Paulo. Suzane’s parents were against their daughter’s relationship with Daniel.

Suzane von Richthofen and the Cravinhos brothers were submitted to a popular jury in 2006. Cristian was sentenced to 38 years and six months in a closed regime, but left the Dr. José Augusto Salgado penitentiary, P2 in Tremembé (SP), in August 2017, after being authorized by the courts to serve the remainder of his sentence in an open regime. The decision was made by the Criminal Execution Court of Taubaté.

Daniel Cravinhos was sentenced to 39 years and six months in prison in a closed regime and also obtained the same benefit. He left the prison in Tremembé to serve the remainder of his sentence in freedom.

