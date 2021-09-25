Derby surprise, Cantillo should return to Corinthians after 55 days without playing and under suspicion | corinthians

A collective disaster by Corinthians in the defeat to Flamengo, on August 1st, cost Cantillo his starting spot. It took almost two months (55 days) on the bench until this Saturday’s Derby, against Palmeiras, at Neo Química Arena, when he should return to the team in Gabriel’s vacancy, suspended.

The duel takes place at 19:00 (GMT), valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, and Cantillo will have the mission to make up for the absence of Gabriel, who started in the last seven games as a kind of protector of the defense in the 4-1-4-1 scheme , favorite of Sylvinho.

The possible title of Cantillo surprised and has caused some distrust in a large part of the fans for various reasons. The main one has to do with the positioning: the Colombian is the second defensive midfielder and does not have as main characteristic the marking, but the passing.

In Sylvinho’s view, however, Cantillo is capable of becoming a potential pitcher for the team being further back, as the first defensive midfielder. Then comes the new point of distrust: the Corinthians midfield has a lot of quality in passing and passing the ball, but no effective markers.

Cantillo should make up the sector with Giuliano and Renato Augusto on the inside, Gabriel Pereira and Willian on the outside and Róger Guedes as the most advanced man in the attack. The lack of an office token can, for example, sacrifice the wingers coming back to score, or retreating and trapping Giuliano further back.

Added to all this is the fact that Xavier, seen as a natural replacement for Gabriel due to similar game characteristics, has been used during Cantillo’s inactivity period in some games, having made good performances.

However, the 21-year-old midfielder has been used as a reserve defender in the team’s training and should not appear in Gabriel’s spot. Corinthians is sixth in the Brasileirão, with 30 points.

