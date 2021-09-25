Diablo II: Resurrected – Why search a classic?

The long-awaited moment for Blizzard fans has arrived. Diablo II: Resurrected is among us. This is a remastered version of the classic action RPG Diablo II, where we’ll be able to chase the mysterious Dark Wanderer, as well as fight the denizens of hell while unraveling the fate of the Ultimate Evils, Diablo, Mephisto and Baal.

And the main difference, and one of the best news about this new feature, is the power to destroy evil creatures with up to 4K resolution (2160p on PC).

Read more: Diablo 2: Resurrected players will be able to import save from the original game

What else can we expect from this remaster?

Diablo II: Resurrected tells the continuation of the story where the hero had overcome Diablo, however the power of the Stone of Souls overcame him. Now, a corrupted man who had been emptied and turned into a mere receptacle for Diablo, who adopted the identity of Dark Wanderer and began his journey to the east. So, after so much destruction, a new story begins, humble but heroic: your story. And despite being remastered, Diablo II: Resurrected respects its roots.

“We had access to a number of assets from the original game and used them all without deviating from the dark style of the original Diablo II,” says Dustin King, Associate Art Director for the game. However, how do you get fans from 20 years ago to come back to Diablo II while trying to attract a new generation of gamers?

“Our challenge is to preserve what the original game was as much as possible,” reveals Rob Galerani, Design Director, while at the same time explains that one of the highlights of Diablo II: Resurrected is to maintain the original’s level of challenge. “Things have changed in 20 years, with a lot more accessibility and people playing more on consoles too. So we wanted to make the game more accessible, but nothing easier. Modern games would have tutorials and an easier first stage, but we didn’t do that here! That would change what makes this game, well, that game. We kept that level of challenge, where one of the most powerful bosses in the game is the second boss.”

With that, among the main improvements that you will notice, right away, are the graphical beauty of the game – where you can change between the new graphics and the classic one with the press of a button / key -, and the fluidity of joining the matches to enjoy the game, or even be able to call your friends to be part of your group.

Was it really beautiful?

Several 2D sprites were remade from 3D and a process, practically archeological, was made by the producers to maintain the fidelity while the game was modernized. Among the numerous improvements we now have shadows, where light reacts as it should, we have modern modeling of characters, enemies and stage elements and a whole movement construction for the characters using controls.

“One of our biggest challenges was bringing this game into 3D,” reveals Dustin. “Translating a game that everyone knows was 2D, sprite by sprite, to add the third layer was a challenge as well as an honor.” The designers also reinforced that all this work was done so that everyone who has played will feel the nostalgia of being back in the world of Diablo II, even with graphics and beauty so different from the original. And from what we played, they did it.

Diablo II Resurrected is as dark as the original. The dark tones, ambiance and other original elements only gained with the new elements and applications of shadows and sound quality of today – the game has Dolby Surround 7.1 audio. Something that can be so familiar can also be new and exciting, as well as delighting the eyes.

What does Diablo II: Resurrected include?

Diablo II: Resurrected features all the contents of the original game and the Lords of Destruction expansion. This includes an epic tale, split into five acts, Assassin and Druid classes, crossplay and crosssave across all platforms, a new way to exchange items (no need to drop them to get them with your other character) and online co-op between up to eight players, each of which still has access to a mercenary.

Image: Blizzard

With that, get ready to see videos of the original game, 27 minutes of epic storytelling and plenty of action through the depths of the dark beings’ realms, now in super high resolution.

Will we have more content than the original Diablo II?

The devs didn’t deny the possibility, but they made it clear what the current priority was. “Right now we’re focused on the game’s premiere and season one content,” explains Dustin. “Then, once we reach this point, we’ll have our eyes and ears open for community feedback, and we’ll use that as our guiding point for moving forward.”

Diablo II: Resurrected is now available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC. For more information visit the official website.

Subscribe to the channel IGN Brazil on Youtube and visit our pages on TikTok, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Twitch! | Follow Jeancarlos Mota on Instagram and Twitter.