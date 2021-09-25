Digital Foundry Tests Slowest SSD Gen 4 Available and Claims It Works on PS5

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

With the latest firmware update and several new enhancements, users are now able to expand the PS5’s storage capacity. To that end, Sony had listed a number of requirements for an SSD to work properly on the console. However, would using an SSD below the requirements be possible?

According to Digital Foundry it is possible, but as long as it is still a Gen 4 SSD. For this, Western Digital’s SN750 SE model in use with the game was tested. Ratchet and Clank: In Another Dimension. The SSD in question has a read speed of up to 3600 MB/s, well below the 5500 MB/s recommended by Sony.

When placing the SN750 model in the PS5 slot, it was even recognized by the console with a speed above the one indicated by the model. The results were very positive and it was possible to run the game with practically no perceptual difference. The times in world transitions, initial loading, fast travel and others had minimal differences when compared to the PS5’s internal SSD and also with the SN850 model, which is recommended and is above the minimum requested requirements.

The big differences were only noticed when a game was copied from one SDD to another, either by internal or expansive storage. In all, the times to copy something directly to the console’s internal SSD is always longer, indicating that the internal chips have high read value but low write value.

Some tests were also done with Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut and Control, without notable differences. Several more tests are still needed with various Gen 4 models available on the market, but apparently it is possible to use models with speeds below the recommended speed.